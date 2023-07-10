WTCR champion Ehrlacher completes Formula E's Rome rookie line-up

Ehrlacher, who claimed back-to-back WTCR titles between 2020-2021, will get his first on-track taste of the Gen3 machine with DS Penske having been the team’s simulator driver.

The Frenchman will compete in the 30-minute rookie session on Friday prior to the double-header in Rome along with 10 other drivers nominated by teams.

This includes ex-Formula 1 driver and Lamborghini LMDh factory driver Daniil Kvyat, who returns with NIO 333 having already sampled the Gen3 machine at the Berlin rookie test in April.

Several drivers who competed in the same test will also return this Friday, including ex-F1 driver Jack Aitken (Envision Racing), reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich (Maserati) and World Endurance Championship driver Charlie Eastwood (McLaren).

Luca Ghiotto (Nissan), Zane Maloney (Andretti Autosport), Yifei Ye (Porsche), Adrien Tambay (Abt Cupra) and Sheldon van der Linde (Jaguar) also return.

Mahindra’s official reserve driver Jehan Daruvala will also join the test, the Indian driver having been linked with replacing Oliver Rowland after the Briton left the team by mutual consent in May.

But the F2 driver’s prior commitments mean that Roberto Mehri will race with the team until the end of the season, which includes double-headers in Rome this weekend and London at the end of July.

Felipe Drugovich, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Alberto Longo, co-founder of Formula E, said: “We are excited to give opportunities behind the wheel of the Gen3 race car to the very best emerging racing talent from around the world.

“It will be thrilling to see how rookies in the top tier of their racing series take to the all-electric GEN3 race car.

“Their accomplishments to date mean they have earned this opportunity and we wish them all luck in showcasing why they deserve a seat in the championship in the future.”

Rome Formula E practice line-up:

Team Driver Abt Cupra Adrien Tambay Andretti Zane Maloney DS Penske Yann Ehrlacher Envision Jack Aitken Jaguar Sheldon van der Linde Mahindra Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG Felipe Drugovich McLaren Charlie Eastwood Nissan Luca Ghiotto Porsche Yifei Ye