Vergne hopeful Formula E and WEC "can find a solution" to 2024 calendar clashes

Jean-Eric Vergne has called on the organisers of Formula E and the World Endurance Championship to find a solution to clashing dates on next season’s calendars. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske

The Frenchman and Stoffel Vandoorne were confirmed on Thursday to be staying with the DS Penske squad in Formula E for the 2023-24 season. 

Both drivers are also due to compete for Peugeot in the WEC next season, but provisionally there are three clashes between the championships across the year. 

This includes the WEC Prologue in Qatar and an as-yet unannounced Formula E race (24 February), the Six Hours of Spa and Berlin E-Prix (11 May), as well as Le Mans 24 Hours test day and the Jakarta E-Prix (9 June). 

“We are quite hopeful together with the organiser of the WEC and Formula E that they can find a solution,” said Vergne, Formula E champion in 2017-18 and 2018-19. 

“I know they’re working hard on that. I don’t know exactly how many Formula E drivers are doing the WEC championship but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s more than half the grid. 

“I’m convinced that they are working to find a solution so we’re very hopeful that somebody will change the date but in case there is this clash, my priority is DS Penske and Formula E.” 

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

The Formula E calendar is due to go before the World Motor Sport Council on 19 October, where it will be formally approved. 

The provisional calendar released earlier this year details 17 races, with three TBA slots dated 10 February, 24 February and May 25. 

The first of those dates would likely have been for the Hyderabad E-Prix but the event could fail to come to fruition

Cape Town is expected to return for a second season, while a race in Malaga is a possibility, but with the 2023-24 Formula E schedule yet to be finalised, the calendar may well be altered to avoid clashes with the WEC. The WEC calendar was approved in June and consists of eight races.

Like Vergne, Vandoorne has also stated that Formula E would be the priority over WEC despite having only recently become a full-time Peugeot driver

“I think if you look at the grid in Formula E, there is pretty much half the grid that let’s say have the same issue,” added Vandoorne, the 2021-22 Formula E champion. 

“There are a lot of drivers combining both programmes and I think both programmes are kind of complimentary but hopefully Formula E and WEC together will find a solution to avoid this clash.  

“I think it would be in the interest of both championships to be able to avoid it and for us to be able to race both. But same for me, the priority is Formula E.” 

The WEC offered no comment on the calls for a calendar rejig, while pointing out that its 2024 schedule has already been rubber stamped by an FIA World Motor Sport Council e-vote in June.

