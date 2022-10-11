Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati Formula E team principal
Formula E / Seoul ePrix II News

Ticktum to remain with NIO Formula E team for 2022-23, Turvey out

Dan Ticktum will remain at the NIO 333 team for a second season in Formula E, completing the Chinese team's line-up for the 2022-23 season.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Ticktum to remain with NIO Formula E team for 2022-23, Turvey out

Following a solid first season in Formula E, in which he scored a point in Rome and also broke into the qualifying duels in Seoul, Ticktum and NIO 333 were expected to take up the second year of his option for the start of the Gen3 era.

The Briton duly stays with the team alongside Sergio Sette Camara, who moves across from the Dragon Penske team after a series of impressive drives in 2021-22.

Ticktum's extended stay was announced on Instagram, where he explained that he had already experienced the team's new ER9 Gen3 car - which has undergone testing at Mallory Park and Varano.

"As expected, I'm back here at the NIO 333 headquarters," Ticktum said in a NIO 333 video.

"I've been in the [Gen3] car a couple of times, and it's big step forward from the Gen2, I've really enjoyed it so far, I have to say."

"I'm really looking getting cracking with this new era of electric racing."

The partnership of Ticktum and Sette Camara leaves no room for Turvey at the team, and the Cumbrian leaves after eight years with the squad under its various guises.

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001, Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Oliver Askew, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Dan Ticktum, NIO 333, NIO 333 001, Lucas di Grassi, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Oliver Askew, Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Although Turvey has been linked to McLaren's incoming team, it is understood by Autosport that Jake Hughes will be in the car for 2022-23.

Read Also:

Sette Camara has also tested the Gen3 car, describing it as "very physical" - which he states that the other drivers on the grid have also reported.

"The Gen3 car seems very physical; every driver I’ve spoken to has said the steering wheel is very heavy, so I think that is something we all agree on," said Sette Camara.

"So more than ever I will give a special attention to my physical condition this year. Indoor training is great to build strength, outdoor training is where I train cardio, but I also use that time to clear my mind.

"A major part of my training is also done on simulators, which I try to drive on at least every week.

"Since we have limited time in the actual team FE car simulator it has become the next best thing."

shares
comments

Related video

Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati Formula E team principal
Previous article

Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati Formula E team principal
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Friday Favourite: The Renault F1 car that dazzled an FE racer-turned-team boss
Formula 1

Friday Favourite: The Renault F1 car that dazzled an FE racer-turned-team boss

Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati Formula E team principal
Formula E

Rossiter hangs up helmet to become Maserati Formula E team principal

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

Latest news

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine made "wrong choices continuously" with F1 Japanese GP strategy

Fernando Alonso says his Alpine Formula 1 team made the "wrong choices continuously" with its strategy in the Japanese Grand Prix.

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to relieve Formula 1’s extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The "kick in the teeth" that proved Mercedes’ deeper F1 car problem

Mercedes says its mid-season struggles were a "kick in the teeth" after believing its Formula 1 car issues had been remedied by its Spanish Grand Prix upgrade.

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drivers defend Gasly after speeding incident in Japanese GP

Formula 1 drivers have stressed how hard it is to drive a car slowly in wet conditions following Pierre Gasly's speeding incident in last weekend's Japanese GP.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Plus

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Plus

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Plus

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Plus

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon Plus

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

It might not look like the most glittering of Formula E campaigns, but Dragon Penske’s youngster has caught the eye of those who count despite his future remaining unclear. Regardless of the distortion, Sergio Sette Camara has a clear vision of what he’s focused on and how to get there

Formula E
Aug 4, 2022
How Formula E's title fight gave way to Dennis and Di Grassi in the dockyards Plus

How Formula E's title fight gave way to Dennis and Di Grassi in the dockyards

The penultimate stop on Formula E's world tour took in London's ExCeL, where the championship contenders were upstaged by two first-time winners in 2022. Andretti’s Jake Dennis kept the home fires burning in the first race as Venturi’s Lucas di Grassi claimed the second, but two consistent finishes mean its advantage Stoffel Vandoorne heading to the Seoul finale

Formula E
Aug 1, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.