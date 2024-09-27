Shell and Mahindra Racing make leap forward with recycled E-Fluids in Formula E
In a further boost for sustainability, the two companies have collaborated on a recycling project to reprocess E-Fluid after testing and races
When Formula E launched a decade ago the aim was to be at the forefront of sustainability.
Already operating at Net Zero, further innovations continue to drive the sport forward, with Shell and Mahindra Racing working together on a project that allows the team to reuse the E-Fluid used to lubricate the gearbox.
Shell’s E-Fluid, designed specifically for Mahindra Racing’s GEN 3 powertrain, can be recycled without compromising performance, reducing its carbon by 27% in comparison to the same fluid being disposed of after a race. This process not only reduces waste but also minimises the need for new oil production.
