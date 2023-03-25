Subscribe
Previous / Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Guenther in FP2 with late lap Next / Sao Paulo E-Prix: Evans sees off Cassidy, Bird in tense finish
Formula E / Sao Paulo ePrix Qualifying report

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole

Reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne will start from pole for the inaugural Sao Paulo E-Prix after pipping Antonio Felix da Costa to the fastest time.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Sao Paulo E-Prix: Vandoorne pips da Costa to pole

The DS Penske driver was marginally slower in the opening sector in Brazil during the qualifying final shootout, but found over a tenth of a second in the middle sector to put him in prime position.

The Belgian held his advantage through the final sector to post a 1m11.904s, which put him 0.063s clear of Porsche driver da Costa to ensure he secured his maiden pole for DS Penske and first of the season.

Da Costa, winner last time out at the Cape Town E-Prix, will start second for this afternoon’s race.

The Portuguese driver booked his place in the final having recovered from being behind Jaguar’s Mitch Evans early in the second semi-final. He found two tenths on his Kiwi rival in the final sector to go through with a 1m11.982s, the gap was just 0.040s at the line.

Vandoorne had set a slightly faster time moments earlier – a 1m11.929s – to edge Edoardo Mortara in the opening semi-final as the Maserati MSG driver lost out by nearly two tenths.

A quicker time for Evans means he will start third on the grid, with Mortara alongside in fourth.

A mistake at Turn 7 for Jake Hughes (McLaren) handed Vandoorne his spot in the semi-final, the Briton losing six tenths after running slightly wide as Vandoorne posted a 1m11.920s.

Da Costa meanwhile disposed of the other Maserati car in his quarter-final, comfortably beating Maximilian Guenther by two tenths with a 1m11.982s.

Sam Bird lost out to Jaguar team-mate Evans in the quarter-finals, but set the fastest losing time with a 1m12.037s to qualify fifth.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, with his Julius Baer pole position award

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, with his Julius Baer pole position award

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

However, Bird will start 10th though due to a five-place grid penalty for a collision with Evans in Hyderabad which he was unable to serve in Cape Town.

Mortara edged Nick Cassidy in the closest quarter-final battle, as the Envision driver missed out by only 0.018s.

Vandoorne had earlier topped Group A, posting a 1m12.761s which put him 0.091s clear of Cassidy with Mortara and Hughes also booking their spots in the duels – the top four covered by less than a tenth-and-a-half.

The biggest casualty from the qualifying group was championship leader Pascal Wehrlein, as the Porsche driver ended up more than half a second off the pace and could only finish eighth in the session, consigning him to 18th on the grid.

Earlier there had been a red-flag at the halfway point in the 12-minute session when Sergio Sette Camara came to a stop after hitting a bump before the Turn 4 chicane, which caused a system reset for his NIO 333 machine.

Bird was fastest in Group B with a 1m12.669s, just 0.029s faster than Guenther, as da Costa and Evans completed the top four.

Jake Dennis, second in the championship, failed to capitalise on Wehrlein’s poor qualifying as he could only set the seventh quickest time – 0.322s off Bird’s best – and will start 14th.

Brazilian driver Lucas di Grassi will start last for his home race after the Mahindra driver hit the wall with his right-front wheel at Turn 8 early in Group B qualifying.

Sao Paolo E-Prix Qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States Dragon Racing 1'11.904
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'11.967
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'12.022
4 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'12.109
5 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'12.037
6 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'12.150
7 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'12.657
8 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States Dragon Racing 1'13.157
9 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'12.971
10 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'12.189
11 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'13.161
12 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'12.971
13 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'13.200
14 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'12.991
15 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 1'13.040
16 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'13.307
17 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'13.045
18 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'13.280
19 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'13.330
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 1'13.671
21 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'13.382
22 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'24.491
View full results
shares
comments

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Da Costa beats Guenther in FP2 with late lap

Sao Paulo E-Prix: Evans sees off Cassidy, Bird in tense finish
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous" Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Plus
Plus
National

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

Latest news

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous" Vandoorne: Efforts to avoid leading Sao Paulo E-Prix "quite dangerous"

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

FE Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash Dennis critical of "plonker" Ticktum after Sao Paulo E-Prix clash

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP

Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds Tech3 won't replace injured Espargaro for next two MotoGP rounds

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.