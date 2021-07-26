Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK
Formula E / London E-Prix II News

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew

Rene Rast and Sebastien Buemi disagree over who was to blame for the Formula E clash that wrecked both their races in the second London E-Prix.

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

Nissan driver Buemi was battling with Rast for 11th position when he made a lunge into the tricky Turn 10 hairpin, bumping into the right-rear side of the Audi.

A second touch followed as they took the apex nearly side-by-side, forcing Rast into the barriers located on the outside. The Audi driver tried to weave back but a broken steering meant he ploughed side-first into the Nissan going into Turn 11, suffering terminal damage to his own car in the process.

Buemi was able to continue without any serious damage but was later hit with a hefty 10-second stop-go penalty for the collision, along with three penalty points on his license. That dropped him to 13th at the flag, leaving him with a 10th no-score of 2021 in 13 races.

Rast feels the 2015-16 champion owed him an apology after the race, saying his actions were "not understandable" of a professional driver of his stature.

"He apologised after New York, I think he has to apologise again," Rast told Autosport.

"Two times he misjudged basically the situation. In New York he misjudged it. The cars in front of me were decelerating and he didn't.

"Today, I very early indicated to him what I was going to do. I went to the right side very, very early. He somehow followed me and just braked late and drove into me for no reason very early in the race. For me, it's not understandable and for a professional driver I don't know what he did."

Buemi felt that while he was responsible for the initial contact between the two drivers, he shouldn't be blamed for the subsequent hit that set off a chain of events that ultimately led to Rast's retirement.

"I touched him under braking, that's clear," he explained to Autosport.

Rene Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO3

Rene Rast, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO3

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"But I don't think I destroyed his race by touching him [the second time] into Turn 10. As far as I can remember by then we were more or less side-by-side and I felt like he went to the wall on the left twice before also. 

"I don't know if you've seen but the way he touches my wheel, I don't know if his front wheel was broken and that's why he went straight in the wall, or by trying to go back on power with his front tyre he touched my rear left and that sent him to the wall, I don't know. 

"Of course he stopped there so I understand why they gave me a harsh penalty. I touched him under braking but I'm not sure I destroyed his race at that point."

The slow Turn 10 right-hander was the scene of the majority of the incidents and overtakes in the two races, as it was followed by another tricky hairpin before the cars headed towards the indoor section of the ExCeL stadium.

Asked if he felt the FIA should change the layout of the corner in time for next season's event, currently scheduled for 30-31 July, Rast said: "Definitely, it's too tight. 

"The combination is also not good, to have two hairpins after each other, because then it's always like a traffic jam and passing is so difficult there, and it's the only opportunity where you can pass, maybe on start/finish as well.

"But we saw as well what can happen there [with Andre Lotterer pushing Antonio Felix da Costa into the pit wall and prompting a safety car] so for sure, [it's] not the best track in terms of overtaking opportunities."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Previous article

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

21 h
2
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

8 h
3
Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

6 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

36 min
5
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

8 h
Latest news
Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash
FE

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

28m
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus
FE

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

4 h
Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash
FE

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash

20 h
FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
FE

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

21 h
Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"
FE

Lynn: Missing Formula E win had "tortured me for many years"

22 h
Latest videos
#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

Zooming In: An insider’s guide to our Formula E Pit Garage | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team 04:12
Formula E
Apr 2, 2021

Zooming In: An insider’s guide to our Formula E Pit Garage | TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team

Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitzring Lausitzring
DTM

Van der Linde relieved to avoid "bigger disaster" at Lausitzring

Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop that cost DTM race lead Lausitzring
DTM

Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop that cost DTM race lead

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Plus
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Sébastien Buemi More
Sébastien Buemi
Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes

Buemi: Valencia E-Prix DNF "tough" to accept after difficult run Valencia ePrix
Formula E

Buemi: Valencia E-Prix DNF "tough" to accept after difficult run

Buemi: Why Toro Rosso is poised to surprise Plus
Formula 1

Buemi: Why Toro Rosso is poised to surprise

Nissan e.Dams More
Nissan e.Dams
Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke" Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke"

Di Grassi: Buemi "incredibly stupid" with move in Rome FE Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Di Grassi: Buemi "incredibly stupid" with move in Rome FE

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus
Formula E

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Trending Today

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 cannot rule out further Hamilton/Verstappen crashes

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature

Formula E
4 h
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021

Latest news

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash
Formula E Formula E

Rast, Buemi at odds over race-ending London Formula E clash

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London E-Prix clash

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.