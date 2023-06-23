Portland Formula E and the hopes of DS Penske
After the two races in Jakarta, Formula E heads to the west coast of the United States for the first Portland E-Prix. With five races to go and only 37 points behind Pascal Wehrlein's Porsche, Jean-Eric Vergne and DS Penske are still in contention for the championship.
As on three occasions since the start of the season, the drivers of the electric single-seaters in the Formula E world championship will be racing on a new track. This is also the first time that the series has visited the north-west of the United States, and the city of Portland in Oregon, was not chosen at random. It is often held up as an example for its policy of environmental protection, which are values that Formula E also seeks to convey.
Portland International Raceway is not totally new, as it is a permanent circuit used by many American series, including IndyCar. Formula E had already reproduced the 'Indy-FE' model in Long Beach in California during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons, before leaving for the East Coast in favour of New York City. The Portland circuit is 3.190km long with 12 corners and is fast overall, with two very hard braking sections and a slower section where you need to be nimble. It was last upgraded in the late 2000s, but the track is wide and the surface is in good condition. Slightly undulating and surrounded by greenery, it will give a different image of Formula E, which is more suited to an urban environment.
Mechanics of Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske
Photo by: DPPI
DS Penske, Porsche and Jaguar neck and neck
Among the teams that have scored the most points on the new circuits this year is the Franco-American team DS Penske, with 75 points gleaned between Hyderabad, Cape Town and Sao Paulo. But Porsche is very close with 70 points, while Jaguar-powered Envision Racing scored 62 points on these three new tracks. In fact, it is these three teams that lead the constructors' championship, ahead of the factory Jaguar team and Avalanche Andretti (Porsche's customer team), with DS Penske completing the top five.
Two weeks after the Le Mans 24 Hours with Peugeot, Jean-Eric Vergne will be keen to score big points to maintain his status as a title contender ahead of the two races in Rome, where he has often performed well. With five races to go in season nine, the Frenchman is fifth in the stands, just 12 points behind Mitch Evans (Jaguar) in fourth, while the leader (Pascal Wehrlein) is 37 points ahead.
Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske
Photo by: DPPI
When you consider that a single race can earn up to 29 points (25 for first place, three for pole position and one for the fastest lap in the race), anything is still possible for many of the title contenders. It's also worth noting that since the start of the championship, American races have
often smiled on DS Automobiles. Sam Bird's pole position at Long Beach in 2016, DS's two pole positions (Alex Lynn and Sam Bird) and Bird's two victories in New York in 2017, and Jean-Eric Vergne's two titles (2018 and 2019, the second with DS Automobiles) won at the end of the New York races.
Do these fond memories augur well for the French driver in Portland? Nobody has a crystal ball. What is clear, however, is that the pressure is mounting and that every point counts a little more in the race for the title.
How Formula E teams are adapting to the challenge of new venues
Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon
Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points
Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points
Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future
Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future
Latest news
Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss
Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss
Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”
Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything” Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”
Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023
Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023 Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.