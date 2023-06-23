Subscribe
Previous / How Formula E teams are adapting to the challenge of new venues Next / Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
Formula E / Portland News

Portland Formula E and the hopes of DS Penske

After the two races in Jakarta, Formula E heads to the west coast of the United States for the first Portland E-Prix. With five races to go and only 37 points behind Pascal Wehrlein's Porsche, Jean-Eric Vergne and DS Penske are still in contention for the championship.

By:
Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske DS E-Tense FE23

As on three occasions since the start of the season, the drivers of the electric single-seaters in the Formula E world championship will be racing on a new track. This is also the first time that the series has visited the north-west of the United States, and the city of Portland in Oregon, was not chosen at random. It is often held up as an example for its policy of environmental protection, which are values that Formula E also seeks to convey.

Portland International Raceway is not totally new, as it is a permanent circuit used by many American series, including IndyCar. Formula E had already reproduced the 'Indy-FE' model in Long Beach in California during the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons, before leaving for the East Coast in favour of New York City. The Portland circuit is 3.190km long with 12 corners and is fast overall, with two very hard braking sections and a slower section where you need to be nimble. It was last upgraded in the late 2000s, but the track is wide and the surface is in good condition. Slightly undulating and surrounded by greenery, it will give a different image of Formula E, which is more suited to an urban environment.

Mechanics of Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Mechanics of Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

DS Penske, Porsche and Jaguar neck and neck

Among the teams that have scored the most points on the new circuits this year is the Franco-American team DS Penske, with 75 points gleaned between Hyderabad, Cape Town and Sao Paulo. But Porsche is very close with 70 points, while Jaguar-powered Envision Racing scored 62 points on these three new tracks. In fact, it is these three teams that lead the constructors' championship, ahead of the factory Jaguar team and Avalanche Andretti (Porsche's customer team), with DS Penske completing the top five.

Two weeks after the Le Mans 24 Hours with Peugeot, Jean-Eric Vergne will be keen to score big points to maintain his status as a title contender ahead of the two races in Rome, where he has often performed well. With five races to go in season nine, the Frenchman is fifth in the stands, just 12 points behind Mitch Evans (Jaguar) in fourth, while the leader (Pascal Wehrlein) is 37 points ahead.

Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske

Jean-Eric-Vergne, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

When you consider that a single race can earn up to 29 points (25 for first place, three for pole position and one for the fastest lap in the race), anything is still possible for many of the title contenders. It's also worth noting that since the start of the championship, American races have
often smiled on DS Automobiles. Sam Bird's pole position at Long Beach in 2016, DS's two pole positions (Alex Lynn and Sam Bird) and Bird's two victories in New York in 2017, and Jean-Eric Vergne's two titles (2018 and 2019, the second with DS Automobiles) won at the end of the New York races.

Do these fond memories augur well for the French driver in Portland? Nobody has a crystal ball. What is clear, however, is that the pressure is mounting and that every point counts a little more in the race for the title.

shares
comments

How Formula E teams are adapting to the challenge of new venues

Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle
More
Didier Laurent
The 100th race for DS Automobiles

The 100th race for DS Automobiles

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

The 100th race for DS Automobiles The 100th race for DS Automobiles

DS Penske plays it safe 

DS Penske plays it safe 

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

DS Penske plays it safe  DS Penske plays it safe 

100th race for DS Automobiles in Indonesia

100th race for DS Automobiles in Indonesia

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

100th race for DS Automobiles in Indonesia 100th race for DS Automobiles in Indonesia

DS Penske More
DS Penske
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Seoul ePrix I

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points

Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points

Formula E
London ePrix I

Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points Sette Camara explains "catastrophe scenario" that cost London points

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix

Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future Giovinazzi needs "a few races" before deciding on Formula E future

Latest news

Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle

Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle

FE Formula E
Portland

Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle Formula E’s Portland debut tipped to create “unique” spectacle

Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss

Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss

WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss Ogier’s risky tyre decision a “clever call” says Toyota WRC boss

Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”

Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything” Marquez “needs” Assen MotoGP round even if “I cannot go for anything”

Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023

Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP

Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023 Espargaro “angry” Ducati blocked MotoGP Friday format tweak for 2023

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe