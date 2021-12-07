Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2
Formula E News

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E

By:

Porsche will decide in the next year if it will remain in Formula E beyond its current 2023-24 commitment, with the decision ‘influenced’ by a possible move into Formula 1.

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E

The manufacturer joined the electric championship in 2019-20 and after Pascal Wehrlein was disqualified in Puebla last season for incorrectly declared tyres, it is yet to win a race.

In that time, its fierce Stuttgart rival Mercedes has joined the grid in a factory capacity and scored a drivers’ and teams’ world championship title double.

Porsche’s new vice president of motorsport Thomas Laudenbach - whose appointment followed the departure of Pascal Zurlinden, who was hands on with the FE programme - said it was a “fact” that the team had underperformed so far and finishing eighth in 2021.

Speaking to select media, including Autosport, Laudenbach reckoned: “The success wasn't as good as we expected, or as we wanted to have. That's a fact.

“The goal is we want to win races in Formula E, and [that] we are for sure heading for a championship.”

Since Porsche has joined Formula E, three of its key premium German rivals have announced they will quit the series in Audi, BMW and most recently Mercedes.

Porsche is currently committed to the championship until the end of the 2023-24 campaign (season 10), the second year of the inbound 470bhp and delta wing-lookalike Gen3 cars.

Formula E Gen-3 car rendering

Formula E Gen-3 car rendering

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Laudenbach said Porsche would begin evaluating its case to remain in Formula E beyond this deadline over the coming year.

He continued: “For us, it's clear that we will at a certain stage decide about the future of our Formula E engagement so far.

“Throughout the next year, we will decide if we want to carry on, if we want to extend it.”

This comes amid a growing expectation Porsche will return to Formula 1 for the advent of the new engine regulations in 2026, with the parent Volkswagen Group having been involved in recent powertrain discussions with the FIA and existing manufacturers.

As previously reported by Autosport, Laudenbach and Porsche’s interest in F1 is warm.

He said: “It's not a secret that we are thinking about [F1]” and that the factors for Porsche to join F1 - namely an increased push for greater electrification to elements of the powertrain - are “coming true”.

Should Porsche commit to the grand prix grid, Laudenbach said it would “influence” a decision on the future of the Formula E programme.

He continued: "When we decided the commitments, including season 10, for Formula E, I don't think we had something with Formula 1 back in our mind.

“So I think these were two things which are completely separate from each other.

“And yes, for sure if in the meantime there would be a decision for Formula 1, which is extremely open, this will have an influence of what we do in all the other programmes.

“That's clear.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2
Previous article

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2
Load comments
More
Matt Kew
Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi
Formula E

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi

Veloce drops Sarrazin for Extreme E finale in Dorset
Extreme E

Veloce drops Sarrazin for Extreme E finale in Dorset

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams

Latest news

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Plus
Formula E Formula E

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi
Formula E Formula E

Mortara tops final day of Formula E pre-season testing for Venturi

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Plus

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
17 h
Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong Plus

Formula E's new toys ahead of its second-generation swansong

Formula E welcomes a mix of past, present and future for the 2021-2022 season. The old guard facing off against a sprinkling of newcomers, a fresh qualifying format amid a sporting rules shake-up and a range of minor tweaks to the existing all-electric machines are all subplots to the final campaign before the next generation arrives

Formula E
Dec 3, 2021
The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams Plus

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams

Electing not to share data with its competitive customer team would have been a straightforward means of gaining an edge on at least one of Mercedes' Formula E rivals last season. But by reciprocating the relationship forged under its initial HWA guise, when it was a customer to Venturi, both teams have reaped the rewards

Formula E
Nov 30, 2021
How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait Plus

How Mercedes's Formula E squad replicated the F1 team's best trait

With its ultra-successful sister team in Formula 1 and a support network providing some of the best minds and resources in the business, Mercedes Formula E team principal Ian James knew his squad had all the winning ingredients. But mixing it together was no easy feat and required key attributes to be grown from within

Formula E
Nov 29, 2021
How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself Plus

How Formula E's polarising newcomer can prove himself

OPINION: Few figures in racing today divide opinion like Dan Ticktum. The Formula 2 race-winner now has the chance to wipe his professional slate clean with his move into Formula E, but it won't be easy at the squad which has brought up the rear for the past three years. Here are the three key criteria he must meet to make a lasting impression on the series

Formula E
Nov 27, 2021
How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E Plus

How Mercedes pulled off a silent coup in Formula E

By virtue of its Formula 1 success, Mercedes was expected to rise to power in Formula E before long. That it won both the drivers' and manufacturers' championships this year, after only two seasons as a full works effort, belies a tricky path littered with potential pitfalls

Formula E
Nov 26, 2021
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Plus

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.