NIO 333 rebrands as ERT for 2024 Formula E season

The Silverstone-based team has existed in various guises since the all-electric championship's formation, with NIO's involvement dating back to the inaugural 2014-15 season.

In its former guise as NEXTEV, NIO bought into the team that started out as Team China Racing and, as NEXTEV TCR, ran Nelson Piquet Jr to the drivers' title.

NEXTEV/NIO then took over prior to the 2016-17, but its involvement was reduced following a rebranding as NIO 333 for the 2019-20 season prompted by a buyout from Chinese Touring Car Championship promoter LiSheng Racing.

The onset of Gen3 regulations last season contributed to NIO 333 registering its best finish in the teams' standings since 2017-18, as drivers Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette-Camara scored 42 points to lift the team up to ninth ahead of Mahindra and its customer squad Abt.

Sette-Camara's fifth place in Hyderabad was the team's first top-five finish since Oliver Turvey took fifth in the 2018 Berlin E-Prix, while Ticktum's tally of seven top-10s was the most achieved by a NIO driver since Piquet's title year.

The renamed ERT Formula E Team will begin pre-season testing at Valencia next week with Ticktum and Sette-Camara following recent investment from an unnamed entity that has resulted in NIO's departure.

ERT team principal Alex Hui called the team's rebranding "an exciting step in our journey".

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images Dan Ticktum, NIO 333 FE Team, NIO 333 ER9

"As the only manufacturer Formula E team that is not currently tied to an OEM, our powertrain and software development has been done independently, putting us in a unique position," he said.

"Utilising what we have learnt on track, we have already identified that we have a lot to offer in terms of improving electric vehicle performance, not just in relation to powertrains but whole vehicle engineering support and solutions, something which is already proving of interest within the automotive and motorsport industries.

"It is a natural progression for us to move forward commercialising this knowledge with the increasing global adoption of EVs, particularly as Formula E provides such a strong platform for OEMs and as such our conversations with partners in this arena are already advanced."

Formula E's calendar was announced on Thursday, with a pair of races in Shanghai added to the 16-round schedule.