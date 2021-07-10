Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / New York City E-Prix I Race report

New York E-Prix: Opportunistic Guenther slips past Vergne for victory

By:

Maximilian Guenther pounced on a botched overtake by Jean Eric-Vergne on long-time Formula E race leader Nick Cassidy to score victory in the New York City E-Prix.

New York E-Prix: Opportunistic Guenther slips past Vergne for victory

The German slinked through into the lead with eight laps to go when Cassidy and Vergne ran out of steering lock as they battled for position to score his third series triumph.

It also marked something of a home victory for the German-American BMW Andretti squad, with Guenther climbing from fourth on the grid to bag the spoils by a little over two seconds.

Polesitter Cassidy had looked in control for much of the opening two thirds of the race for Envision Virgin Racing, managing a gap a little over a second, albeit down on energy.

The rookie held his position into Turn 1 as third-starting Alex Lynn sought a bold pass on Vergne by trying it around the outside to then gain the inside line for the Turn 2 switchback.

But Lynn was delayed and forced to rejoin the train down in fifth, which promoted the Nissan e.dams machine of Sebastien Buemi to third as the leaders fell into something of procession.

DS Techeetah driver Vergne, who clinched both of his Formula E titles at the circuit in the Red Hook region, was the first to dive for his 35kW attack mode activation at the hairpin.

But with Buemi following suit in third, they resumed in the same positions to maintain the status quo as Cassidy looked solid up front before being instructed to take his attack mode.

He moved off-line a lap later, holding on to the lead by a narrow 0.4s as race engineer Stephen Lane gave the first call for the Kiwi driver to begin saving energy over his rivals.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

But the Super GT and Super Formula champion was soon given respite by a full-course yellow interlude called when Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans had to retire.

His car lost drive exiting Turn 1 and although he pulled off line, race director Scot Elkins neutralised the race for less than a minute - meaning he did not introduce an energy reduction.

That ensured Cassidy maintained a small attack mode boost, while Vergne and Buemi had their expire just as the full-course yellow was called, to again find an advantage of around 1s.

Cassidy also survived Vergne using his fanboost out of Turn 4, but as the French racer closed, Cassidy took increasingly defensive lines, which left him prey.

Vergne bolted down the inside into the Turn 10 hairpin but with limited steering lock, the two cars tagged and in the delay Guenther charged through to the inside to take control.

He preserved a 2% energy cushion over his chasers and from there held the lead to the flag.

Vergne managed to recover to second, while Audi driver di Grassi profited from the slow-moving Envision Virgin Racing car to score a podium ahead of the manufacturer's customer cars.

Cassidy led home team-mate Robin Frijns, whose haul of 10 points for fifth moves him into the joint championship lead with Edoardo Mortara.

The Swiss driver failed to score in 14th after his qualifying lap was ruined by a scenario switch locking him out of full power mode.

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Maximilian Guenther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.21, Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro, the remainder of the field

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Maximilian Guenther, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.21, Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro, the remainder of the field

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

A marked improvement in the fortunes of Buemi in 2021 took him to sixth ahead of his team-mate Oliver Rowland, while Andre Lotterer bagged eighth place for Porsche.

After Jaguar Racing rebuilt Sam Bird’s car with only moments remaining until parc ferme rules came into place, the team and driver recovered strongly in the circumstances with ninth.

Rene Rast in the fourth Audi-powered machine arrived home 10th ahead of a dropping Lynn.

The Briton lost out twice more in the race after his Turn 1 lunge.

First, he had to stamp on the brakes to avoid tagging with Porsche racer Pascal Wehrlein when he rejoined from the attack mode section but soon jumped the German racer.

However, as Wehrlein ran deep into the braking zone for Turn 10, requiring a later apex as he ran through the attack mode gates, the disqualified Puebla winner span Lynn around.

Lynn was fortunate only to lose one position to Rowland, but Wehrlein took the bigger blow when he was forced to retire with broken steering.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa arrived home in 12th ahead of another point-less return for Mercedes, the pre-event championship leader’s outing marked by 13th for Nyck de Vries and a retirement for Stoffel Vandoorne.

Formula E New York E-Prix race results - 38 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 46'24.747  
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 46'26.819 2.072
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 46'27.579 2.832
4 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 46'29.370 4.623
5 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 46'29.986 5.239
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 46'31.117 6.370
7 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 46'31.328 6.581
8 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 46'32.573 7.826
9 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 46'33.236 8.489
10 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 46'36.664 11.917
11 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 46'39.659 14.912
12 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 46'40.036 15.289
13 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 46'52.270 27.523
14 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 46'52.445 27.698
15 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 46'53.219 28.472
16 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 46'53.493 28.746
17 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 47'05.853 41.106
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 47'14.596 49.849
  United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 39'00.592 8 Laps
  United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 37'17.790 9 Laps
  Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 33'28.437 11 Laps
  New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 17'18.032 24 Laps
  United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 14'15.706 27 Laps
  Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 12'20.931 28 Laps
Matt Kew
Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Stuck switch cost Mortara full-power lap in New York Formula E qualifying

New York E-Prix: Cassidy claims pole, points leader Mortara last New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

New York E-Prix: Cassidy claims pole, points leader Mortara last

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus
Formula E

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

