New Tokyo round headlines Formula E's 2024 calendar

The provisional schedule was released on Tuesday after being ratified by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council and features 17 races across 13 venues for the landmark season.

The race in Japan is set to take place on 30 March and will be the first FIA world championship race of any kind to be held in the country’s capital city.

Formula E’s CEO, Jeff Dodds, said: “Tokyo will be a highlight of our historic tenth season. We are also in advanced discussions with many more iconic world cities who are keen to host a Formula E race and create blockbuster world championship motorsport events with us.

“We expect this to be reflected in the updated calendar published later this year.”

Mexico City will once again stage the opening round of the season on 13 January and will be followed by two night races in Diriyah in a similar scheduling move to this year.

Rome (13-14 April), Berlin (11-12 May) and London (20-21 July) remain the only other venues to host a double-header, with the last location once again staging the final races of the season.

Both Sao Paulo (16 March) and Portland (29 June), which were new venues on this year’s calendar, will return with the American track set to host its first Formula E event this weekend.

Monaco will once again host a race on the full grand prix circuit on 27 April, while Jakarta will revert back to running just one race on 8 June.

Three venues have yet to be confirmed on the calendar, with dates on 10 February and 24 February, as well as 25 May, listed as ‘to be determined’.

Hyderabad and Cape Town, both new locations on this year’s schedule, are currently missing from the calendar, while it is believed ongoing discussions have been held to organiser a race in Malaga.

Pre-season testing is currently set to take place in Valencia again the week commencing 23 October.

Formula E 2023-24 calendar

Mexico City, Mexico 13 January

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (x2) 26-27 January

TBD 10 February

TBD 24 February

Sao Paulo, Brazil 16 March

Tokyo, Japan 30 March

Rome, Italy (x2) 13-14 April

Monte Carlo, Monaco 27 April

Berlin, Germany (x2) 11-12 May

TBD 25 May

Jakarta, Indonesia 8 June

Portland, USA 29 June

London, UK (x2) 20-21 July