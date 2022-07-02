Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Da Costa: Formula E title chances 'are done', willing to help Vergne win Next / Marrakech E-Prix: Da Costa snatches his first pole of 2022 FE season
Formula E / Marrakesh E-Prix Practice report

Marrakech E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice

Jean-Eric Vergne led a DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice for the Marrakech E-Prix, closing out a red flag-interrupted FP2 0.129s ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Marrakech E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in practice

Vergne had opened the session with an immediate lap in the 1m20s, FP2 going without the phase of rapid track evolution that FP1 had with much of the circuit having not been used for nearly two years. Times then quickly moved into the 1m20s and beyond.

Da Costa quickly brought the session into the 1m19s, before Jaguar's Mitch Evans claimed a lap nearly half a second clear of the Portuguese driver after five minutes.

But just as the drivers were closing in on the best lap from FP1, Alexander Sims hit the wall on the exit of Turn 7 and brought out a red flag as his Mahindra was extricated off the road.

Five minutes was added back onto the run-time to make up for the red flag pause and, once the track was declared clear, reigning champion Nyck de Vries immediately bagged a 1m17.921s to set the fastest time of the weekend at that stage.

The Techeetah pair then returned to the front, with da Costa grabbing a 1m17.610s and Vergne setting a devilish 1m17.666s to slot into second.

But the two were beaten by a good lap from Pascal Wehrlein, who punched in a 1m17.518s, before the Porsche driver fell to Evans’ sword as the Kiwi went just under a tenth faster.

Techeetah had one final ace card up its sleeve however, with Vergne putting together a late flyer to bag a 1m17.278s to cement top spot, with da Costa following just over a tenth behind.

Evans had to be satisfied with third, while NIO 333’s Oliver Turvey was a scant 0.001s away from the Jaguar driver to claim the fourth-best lap.

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Oliver Turvey, NIO 333 Racing, NIO 333 001

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein was fifth from Nissan’s Sebastien Buemi, who gets a three-place grid penalty for the race in Morocco following contact with de Vries in FP1.

As Friday’s session reached its conclusion, Buemi and de Vries’ incident at the final corner produced a yellow flag – ensuring nobody had the opportunity to topple Edoardo Mortara from the top of the FP1 timing board.

Mortara’s benchmark from FP1 was a 1m18.670s, as his Venturi team-mate Lucas di Grassi went 0.3s behind and briefly into second before Vergne then split the two on the timing boards moments later.

Sergio Sette Camara placed seventh in the FP2 times, before bringing out a yellow flag at Turn 7 which stopped a late flying lap from Nick Cassidy, while Andretti’s Oliver Askew ended the session in eighth – ahead of Sam Bird and di Grassi.

Marrakech E-Prix FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 1'17.278  
2 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 1'17.407 0.129
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.440 0.162
4 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'17.441 0.163
5 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'17.518 0.240
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'17.656 0.378
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'17.749 0.471
8 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 1'17.839 0.561
9 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.902 0.624
10 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 1'17.905 0.627
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'17.921 0.643
12 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'17.922 0.644
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 1'18.049 0.771
14 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'18.061 0.783
15 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'18.091 0.813
16 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'18.117 0.839
17 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'18.154 0.876
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 1'18.280 1.002
19 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'18.361 1.083
20 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'18.772 1.494
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'19.148 1.870
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing    
View full results

Marrakech E-Prix FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'18.670  
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 1'18.836 0.166
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 1'18.969 0.299
4 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'18.993 0.323
5 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'19.104 0.434
6 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 1'19.105 0.435
7 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'19.133 0.463
8 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'19.438 0.768
9 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'19.453 0.783
10 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 1'19.513 0.843
11 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'19.601 0.931
12 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'19.631 0.961
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'19.681 1.011
14 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'19.957 1.287
15 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 1'19.965 1.295
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'20.089 1.419
17 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'20.195 1.525
18 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'20.226 1.556
19 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'20.655 1.985
20 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 1'20.665 1.995
21 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'20.711 2.041
22 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport    
View full results
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
