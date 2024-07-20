London E-Prix: Frijns tops FP2 as Cassidy leads title rivals

Robin Frijns topped the second practice session for the London E-Prix as championship leader Nick Cassidy headed rivals Mitch Evans and Pascal Wehrlein.

Envision’s Frijns set a 1m10.544s that left him 0.118s clear of Oliver Rowland, the Nissan driver making his return to the all-electric championship having missed both races in Portland due to illness.

The second Envision of Sebastien Buemi was third, just 0.017s further back, as all four Jaguar-powered cars finished inside the top seven, confirming that the London ExCeL circuit will suit the British manufacturer.

Keen to make up for his disastrous weekend last time out in Portland, Cassidy occupied the top spot for the opening half of the 30-minute session, initially on a 1m11.382s before lowering his best down to a 1m11.277s.

As the session reached its second phase, title protagonist Wehrlein, who along with Evans sits just 12 points behind Cassidy in the standings, moved to the top having gone quicker by just 0.074s.

It lasted only a matter of moments, though, as both Evans and Frijns demoted the German before Wehrlein put in an impressive reply.

He became the first driver to dip below the 1m11s barrier with a 1m10.781s that left him a quarter of a second clear heading into the final 10 minutes.

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Not to be outdone, Cassidy immediately responded to move back to the top with a 1m10.748s, just 0.033s quicker than Wehrlein.

As track conditions continued to improve, times began to tumble throughout the field as Frijns set what would prove to be the fastest time on Saturday morning with just over five minutes left.

Rowland had earlier suffered a small spin at Turn 19 but with his final effort, he set the fastest opening sector time to jump up into second.

Cassidy’s final effort was scuppered after locking up and running into the run-off area at Turn 1, leaving him fourth and directly ahead of Wehrlein, with reigning champion Jake Dennis sixth and Evans, complaining of car handling over the radio, seventh.

DS Penkse’s Jean-Eric Vergne, who also mathematically has a chance of the title this weekend, had topped Friday afternoon’s FP1 session.

The Frenchman’s 1m11.290s left him just 0.028s clear of Buemi, the Envision driver a further 0.030s ahead of McLaren’s Jake Hughes.

Evans, who earlier in the day had spun harmlessly at the newly reprofiled Turn 16 during shakedown, finished fourth with Cassidy 11th and Wehrlein 13th but all three within half a second of the top time.

