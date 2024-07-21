All Series
Race report
Formula E London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Wehrlein denies Jaguar duo for Formula E title in thriller

Wehrlein took the Formula E drivers' title in a dramatic London season finale

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein denied both Jaguar drivers to claim his maiden Formula E title as Oliver Rowland took victory in the London E-Prix season finale.

Wehrlein finished second in the final race of the year at the London ExCeL having started the race just three and four points ahead of Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy respectively.

But after Cassidy suffered a puncture and Evans missed his final Attack Mode in the closing laps, Wehrlein found himself in prime position to win the drivers’ title.

While Cassidy maintained his pole advantage into Turn 1, team-mate Evans directly behind got a better launch off the line than front row starter Maximilian Guenther and moved ahead around the outside of the opening bend.

The first lap was clean compared with Saturday’s antics, but it didn’t last long, as Edoardo Mortara and Jake Dennis collided at Turn 3 on the second tour, and with both the Mahindra and Andretti cars stricken, a safety car was deployed.

Once racing resumed on lap five, Cassidy immediately went defensive into Turn 1 and again on the exit of Turn 6 in a bid to save as much energy as possible at the head of the field.

With Cassidy deliberately running at a reduced pace, Evans looked to the outside into Turn 16 in the braking zone before settling back behind having shown his statement of intent.

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

While the Jaguars remained line astern, Wehrlein, who had started fourth, crucially moved up to third at the expense of Guenther, pulling to the outside of the Maserati MSG driver into the right of Turn 19 which then gave him the inside line into the final bend on lap six.

Moments later, another safety car was deployed after Sam Bird and Jehan Daruvala collided at the downhill left/right of Turn 7/8, with the McLaren left stranded as the Maserati MSG driver left the scene trailing debris.

Cassidy noticeably upped the pace at the restart on lap 10 and took his first Attack Mode activation immediately, rejoining side-by-side with Evans but critically maintaining the lead.

Evans proclaimed over the radio that the “gloves are off” having backed up the pack to allow Cassidy to rejoin in the lead, and when Cassidy took his second Attack Mode on lap 13, he dropped behind both Evans and Wehrlein.

With Evans at the head of the field, he began to bleed energy compared to Wehrlein behind and spent the middle portion of the race aggressively defending the lead.

The pair made light contact into Turn 1 on lap 20 and Evans was handed a black and white warning flag for moving under braking, each driver waiting as long as possible before taking their two Attack Mode activations.

With both of his Attack Modes already completed, Cassidy was in prime position until lap 28, as the second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa, who had started 10th, made contact at Turn 16 with the Jaguar driver at Turn 16.

It caused a puncture for the Kiwi, who was collected by Guenther into the final corner as Cassidy headed for the pits for a new tyre, while the clash with da Costa was placed under investigation by the stewards.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Despite rejoining at the back of the field, Cassidy retired before the end of the race with his title aspirations shattered.

Another safety car was called due to debris on the circuit courtesy of Guenther’s front wing, but critically it was called just as both Evans and Wehrlein went to take their first Attack Modes, which weren’t activated as a result of the caution.

Both dropped behind Oliver Rowland who had climbed up the order from ninth, but the Nissan driver conceded the lead once racing resumed having done so technically once the safety car was already activated.

Now back to the head of the field Evans went to take his final Attack Mode, but incredibly missed the activation as Wehrlein behind took his final extra boost of power.

Evans finally activated the Attack Mode the following lap, but dropped behind Wehrlein and with only four laps remaining – the race extended by three laps due to the cautions – he was forced to back off in order to use the full boost of power before finishing the race.

It meant Wehrlein was able to follow Rowland home to finish second and win the title by seven points from Evans who completed the podium.

Formula E London E-Prix - Race 2 results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 22 37

54'30.572

     25  
2 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 37

+1.055

54'31.627

 1.055   18  
3 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 37

+3.782

54'34.354

 2.727   15  
4 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 37

+4.004

54'34.576

 0.222   12  
5 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 37

+4.362

54'34.934

 0.358   10  
6 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 37

+4.805

54'35.377

 0.443   8  
7 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 37

+5.202

54'35.774

 0.397   6  
8 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 37

+5.582

54'36.154

 0.380   4  
9 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 37

+6.104

54'36.676

 0.522   2  
10 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 37

+6.667

54'37.239

 0.563   1  
11 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 37

+7.107

54'37.679

 0.440      
12 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 37

+7.579

54'38.151

 0.472      
13 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 37

+8.076

54'38.648

 0.497      
14 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 37

+9.478

54'40.050

 1.402      
15 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23 37

+19.185

54'49.757

 9.707      
16 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 37

+43.480

55'14.052

 24.295      
dnf New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 33

+4 Laps

50'15.324

 4 Laps     Retirement
dnf Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 28

+9 Laps

41'54.893

 5 Laps     Retirement
dnf India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 8

+29 Laps

15'02.998

 20 Laps     Retirement
dnf United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 6

+31 Laps

11'01.280

 2 Laps     Retirement
dnf United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 1

+36 Laps

1'27.311

 5 Laps     Retirement
dnf Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 1

+36 Laps

1'27.487

 0.176     Retirement
View full results  

Previous article London E-Prix: Cassidy claims vital pole to set up winner takes all Formula E title showdown
Next article Evans: "My own team were working against me" as Jaguar miss out on Formula E drivers' title

