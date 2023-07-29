Subscribe
Formula E / London ePrix I Qualifying report

London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second

Mitch Evans pipped Nick Cassidy to pole for the first London E-Prix this weekend, with championship leader Jake Dennis set to start second due to a grid penalty for Evans.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

Envision Racing’s Cassidy was fastest in the first and second sector during the final duel against his fellow Kiwi, putting him more than two tenths up on Evans.

But a blistering final sector ensured Jaguar’s Evans took pole position, and more importantly, denied Cassidy three points in his bid to overthrow Dennis at the head of the standings.

Evans will start sixth for this afternoon's race due to a five-place grid penalty he earned at the previous round in Rome for colliding with Cassidy, which meant neither scored points and they entered the London E-Prix double-header weekend 24 and 44 points respectively behind Dennis.

Cassidy, who will start first alongside Dennis, was handed a spot in the final after Envision Racing team-mate Sebastien Buemi took to the escape road at the Turn 10 chicane, despite being marginally faster in the opening sector.

Andretti Autosport’s Dennis had been eliminated in the earlier semi-final after posting a 1m10.806s which was nearly four tenths slower than Evans, but the championship leader is still set to start second after Evans’ penalty.

Cassidy comfortably beat Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein by more than half a second in their quarter-final duel, while Buemi progressed through to the same semi-final having set the fastest lap across the entirety of qualifying against NIO 333’s Dan Ticktum, posting a 1m10.404s.

Evans blitzed all three sectors to finish sixth tenths clear of DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne in the first quarter-final duel.

Dennis set a time almost identical to Evans’ best in the same segment of qualifying as he beat McLaren’s Rene Rast by almost four tenths to progress to the semi-final.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Both leading championship protagonists headed their respective qualifying groups, with Dennis fastest in the first session despite suffering a momentary loss of power early in proceedings and a brief brush with the wall on his penultimate effort.

His final lap – 1m10.873s – put him 0.030s clear of Evans as Vandoorne and Rast completed the top four.

Jaguar’s Sam Bird just missed out with his final effort by 0.094s, ahead of Maserati’s Edoardo Mortara and the second DS Penske of Jean-Eric Vergne.

Cassidy had set the fastest time in the first two sectors during the second session but ran wide into the Turn 16 right-hand hairpin on his penultimate run and had to go again.

His final lap, though, was good enough to top the timesheets, a 1m10.721s a tenth-and-a-half clear of team-mate Buemi.

Ticktum and Wehrlein completed the top four, who were covered by less than half a second, with Nissan’s Norman Nato the first driver to miss out on a qualifying duel spot as Briton Jakes Hughes finished ninth in the group.

Formula E London E-Prix Grid:

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
Nick Cassidy Jaguar 1'10.604  
Jake Dennis Porsche 1'10.806 0.202
Sébastien Buemi Jaguar 1'16.765 6.161
Dan Ticktum NIO 1'10.627 0.023
Rene Rast Nissan 1'10.893 0.289
Mitch Evans Jaguar 1'10.578 -0.026
Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 1'11.057 0.453
S.Vandoorne DS 1'11.071 0.467
Sam Bird Jaguar 1'11.078 0.474
10  Norman Nato Nissan 1'11.262 0.658
11  Edoardo Mortara Maserati 1'11.161 0.557
12  Nico Muller Mahindra 1'11.299 0.695
13  Jean-Eric Vergne DS 1'11.275 0.671
14  Max Guenther Maserati 1'11.305 0.701
15  Andre Lotterer Porsche 1'11.333 0.729
16  Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 1'11.343 0.739
17  A.F.da Costa Porsche 1'11.403 0.799
18  Jake Hughes Nissan 1'11.405 0.801
19  S.Sette Camara NIO 1'11.414 0.810
20  Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 1'11.823 1.219
21  Robin Frijns Mahindra 1'11.613 1.009
22  Roberto Merhi Mahindra 1'12.205 1.601
