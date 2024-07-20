London E-Prix: Evans cuts points lead with pole, Cassidy only 17th

Mitch Evans claimed pole for this weekend’s first London E-Prix, reducing the points gap to Jaguar team-mate and Formula E championship leader Nick Cassidy, who will start down in 17th.

Evans posted a 1m10.622s in the final duel against Envision’s Sebastien Buemi, which left him only 0.069s clear after setting a quicker time in the second and third sectors.

As well as starting first for this afternoon’s race at the London ExCeL, Evans also claimed the three points for pole which has reduced his deficit to Cassidy from 12 to nine points with 55 still available.

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, who was also just 12 points behind Cassidy heading into this weekend, lost the chance to fight for those points after he was soundly beaten by more than four tenths in the semi-final against Buemi.

Evans had made it to the final after beating Andretti’s Norman Nato by 0.184s in the semi-final and progressed from the quarter-final stage with a scintillating 1m10.283s, the fastest lap throughout qualifying, which left him 0.369s clear of DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne.

Wehrlein, meanwhile, pulled back two tenths in the middle sector as he beat Envision’s Robin Frijns by just 0.039s at the line, while Nato bested his rumoured replacement at the Andretti team next season, Nico Muller (Abt), by 0.083s.

Oliver Rowland made it as far as the quarter-final on his return to Formula E having recovered from his illness which meant he missed both races in Portland, but the Nissan driver finished two-tenths slower than Buemi.

Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

With light rain falling as the opening qualifying group got underway earlier in proceedings, drivers were quick to log laps in case conditions worsened, but instead track grip began to increase throughout the 12-minute session as the weather improved and times continuously tumbled.

Cassidy could only manage ninth, though, having gone for two push laps at the end but unable to improve with his final effort on overheating tyres and means the Kiwi will start from the ninth row for this afternoon’s race.

His main title rival, Wehrlein topped the group with a 1m10.927s which left him nearly two-tenths faster than Buemi as Rowland and Frijns progressed.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis, who has a mathematical but highly unlikely chance of retaining his title, missed out on progressing by 0.116s as he headed Sam Bird (McLaren) and the two Mahindras of Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara.

ERT’s Sergio Sette Camara finished 10th as Jake Hughes completed the group, unable to compete in the final minutes after damaging his McLaren after contact with the wall.

Despite failing to improve with his final effort after running slightly wide at Turn 1 and Turn 19, Evans still topped the second group with a 1m10.878s and 0.016s ahead of Muller, as Nato and Vergne were all within a tenth of a second.

Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa, 33 points behind Cassidy in the standings, missed the cut by 0.035s in fifth after the team had to replace the power inverter in his car after FP2 earlier in the day.

He was joined by Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther and Jehan Daruvala, who split Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan) in seventh.

Stoffel Vandoorne (DS Penske), ERT’s Dan Ticktum and the second Abt of Lucas di Grassi completed the group which was covered by less than four tenths.

Formula E London E-Prix Race 1 - Grid