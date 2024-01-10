How to watch the Mexico City E-Prix: time, schedule and more

The 2024 Formula E season gets underway this weekend with the Mexico City E-Prix where Jake Dennis will begin his championship defence.

It is Mexico’s second consecutive year hosting the season opener having been on the Formula E calendar since 2016.

The 2024 season features 16 rounds following the cancellation of India’s Hyderabad E-Prix and, it will be the second year under Gen 3 regulations which features Formula E’s most powerful set of cars yet.

However, Gen 3’s sophomore year will feature a much-changed grid with nine of the 22 drivers racing for a new team in 2024.

This includes the return of 2021 champion Nyck de Vries following his unsuccessful stint with Formula 1’s AlphaTauri last year.

De Vries is one of seven Formula E champions on this season’s grid where reigning champion Dennis can become the first driver to retain the title since Jean-Eric Vergne in 2019.

So, with the series returning this weekend, here is how to watch the Mexico City E-Prix and Formula E as a whole in 2024 in the United Kingdom.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images The Safety Car the field through the stadium section

When is the Mexico City E-Prix?

Date: Saturday 13 January 2024

Start time: 8pm GMT/2pm local time

The opening round of the 2024 Formula E season, the Mexico City E-Prix, starts at 8pm in the UK and 2pm local time on Saturday 13 January.

However, before the race are two practice sessions and qualifying, so the opening session of the Mexico City E-Prix weekend is on Friday 12 January at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Date Session Session start time Friday 12 January Free Practice 1 10:25pm GMT/4:25pm local time Saturday 13 January Free Practice 2 1:25pm GMT/7:25pm local time Saturday 13 January Qualifying 3:40pm GMT/9:40am local time Saturday 13 January Race 8pm GMT/2pm local time

How can I watch Formula E?

Formula E signed an exclusive deal with TNT Sports (formerly known as BT Sport) for the 2024 season, meaning the series is no longer available via a free-to-air broadcast for the first time in its history.

TNT is a subscription-based service available from £18 a month for new customers which includes all four sports channels and Discovery+. Discovery+ is a live streaming platform, meaning that every Formula E session - and highlights - can be watched via mobile and tablet devices or a console in 2024.

However, Autosport understands that certain rounds may be shown on free-to-air channels with race-to-race deals potentially an option as the season progresses.

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

How can I watch the Mexico City E-Prix?

Date Session Channel Programme start time Friday 12 January Free Practice 1 TNT Sports 1 10:30pm GMT Saturday 13 January Free Practice 2 TNT Sports 4 1:30pm GMT Saturday 13 January Qualifying TNT Sports 4 3:30pm GMT Saturday 13 January Race TNT Sports 1 8pm GMT

In the United Kingdom, TNT Sports will be live broadcasting every session of the Mexico City E-Prix. Ex-professional footballer turned pundit Jermaine Jenas is set to front the coverage and he will be joined by long-time presenter Nicki Shields and racing veterans Karun Chandhok, Dario Franchitti and Allan McNish, with Tom Brooks remaining as lead commentator.

When can I watch the Mexico City E-Prix highlights?

TNT Sports 1 will be showing a replay of the Mexico City E-Prix at 8:45pm on Sunday 14 January with that then being run throughout the following week, which can also be live streamed via Discovery+. Formula E will also upload a shorter highlights package onto their official channels, so watch out for YouTube and the championship’s website.

Channel: TNT Sports 1

Start time: 8:45pm GMT, Sunday 14 January 2024

Weather forecast for the Mexico City E-Prix

Mexico City is expected to be hot and dry this weekend with light winds and a minimal chance of rain. The temperature is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius for the race start. However, it is around eight to 11 degrees Celsius hotter than that morning’s qualifying so the difference between sessions is quite significant.