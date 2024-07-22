All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E London ePrix II

DS Penske achieves objectives at Formula E London finale

While Porsche and Jaguar have dominated an intense season, DS Automobiles and its partner Penske have shown they are the team that can stand up to them best. In the London finale, DS Penske confirmed its third place in the teams' championship by placing its two cars in the top 10.

Didier Laurent
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23, Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

On the outskirts of ExCel London, the venue for the 16th and final round of the 2024 Formula E world championship, the weather was a little cooler than the day before. But that doesn't change the fundamental facts of the day's racing. Against the backdrop of the grand finale between Porsche and Jaguar, DS Penske's objective was to consolidate its third place in the team rankings, ahead of Nissan and Andretti. To achieve this, the team counted on the determination of Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne, experts in the discipline with three titles between them - Vergne is the only driver to have won the championship twice.

But the planets also have to align on this high-risk, narrow circuit, where any contact can put an end to a driver's hopes. During the only free practice session, the pressure was on. The teams continue to work on the set-up of their cars, because today's round is different from the day before. In addition to the fact that it is the final round of the 2024 season, it is three laps shorter - 34 instead of 37. This changes the energy approach and the calculations of the race engineers. With the same amount of energy at the start as the day before, and certainly a faster pace, there are fewer opportunities to overtake.

During this 30-minute session, Vergne showed the same good form as on Saturday. He put his DS E-TENSE FE23 into third place, just two hundredths of a second behind Oliver Rowland's Nissan. Vandoorne showed his wisdom, still in the top 10, while the 21 drivers who took part in the session (Nick Cassidy's Jaguar did not leave his garage) were just seven tenths apart. Then focus switched to qualifying and the award of the three points for pole position, which were of particular importance on this Sunday lunchtime on the banks of the Thames.

Jean-Éric Vergne (DS Penske)

Jean-Éric Vergne (DS Penske)

Photo by: DPPI

The pressure mounts

As on the previous day, the two DS Penske drivers are in Group B. This 12-minute qualifying phase sees the top four go through to the quarter-finals. At mid-session, Vandoorne was firmly in the lead, with Vergne not far behind.

When the timer stopped, the objective was achieved: at the end of the two groups, only DS Penske and Jaguar qualified their two cars for the knockouts. Occupying sixth and seventh on the grid, the DS E-TENSE drivers - with Vergne in the lead - were expecting a very eventful race.

But the solidity and experience of the French driver and his Belgian team-mate enabled them both to finish in the points once again, in sixth and ninth place respectively. This result puts DS Penske in third place in the teams' standings, behind Jaguar and Porsche, and still ahead of Nissan and Andretti, Porsche's customer team.

In the drivers' standings, Vergne took sixth, just seven points behind Antonio Felix Da Costa. The top six included the two Porsches, the two Jaguars, Oliver Rowland's Nissan and Vergne, who once again enjoyed a fine season with the only French carmaker in the championship.

Photo by: DPPI

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Wehrlein "never stopped believing" in first Formula E title

Top Comments

More from
Didier Laurent
DS Penske on course for Formula E championship podium

DS Penske on course for Formula E championship podium

Formula E
London ePrix I
DS Penske on course for Formula E championship podium
DS Penske targets strong Formula E season finish in London

DS Penske targets strong Formula E season finish in London

Formula E
London ePrix I
DS Penske targets strong Formula E season finish in London
DS Penske completes successful Formula E Portland double-header

DS Penske completes successful Formula E Portland double-header

Formula E
Portland ePrix II
DS Penske completes successful Formula E Portland double-header
Jean-Eric Vergne
More from
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS Penske continues to progress in Shanghai

DS Penske continues to progress in Shanghai

Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
DS Penske continues to progress in Shanghai
A good result for DS Penske in Berlin

A good result for DS Penske in Berlin

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
A good result for DS Penske in Berlin
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
DS Penske
More from
DS Penske
Double points for DS Penske in Portland

Double points for DS Penske in Portland

Formula E
Portland ePrix I
Double points for DS Penske in Portland
New Formula E record for Vergne

New Formula E record for Vergne

Sponsored
Sponsored
Shanghai ePrix II
New Formula E record for Vergne
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Seoul ePrix I
How Formula E's most underrated driver is taming his Dragon

Latest news

Quartararo: I've always liked Rossi but Marquez is the best rider ever in MotoGP

Quartararo: I've always liked Rossi but Marquez is the best rider ever in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Quartararo: I've always liked Rossi but Marquez is the best rider ever in MotoGP
How synthetic fuel is pushing boundaries

How synthetic fuel is pushing boundaries

MISC General
How synthetic fuel is pushing boundaries
Osaka establishes motorsport promotion council within F1 race bid

Osaka establishes motorsport promotion council within F1 race bid

F1 Formula 1
Osaka establishes motorsport promotion council within F1 race bid
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory

How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Shanghai ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe