Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I News

Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for final race

By:

Formula E will reverse the direction of its Tempelhof Airport circuit overnight for the last race of the Berlin E-Prix double-header that will conclude the 2021 season this weekend.

Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for final race

Six races were staged in the German capital after the five-month mid-season hiatus enforced by the global health crisis last year.

For the first two events, the reversed 10-turn and 1.46-mile configuration of the concrete-paved circuit was used before the direction was switched back to the conventional anti-clockwise route for the second double-header.

The final two races then used an elongated variant that featured major chances to final sector to create an additional five corners.

For the climax of the 2021 season, the first race will run on that typical layout before the direction will be reversed.

The overnight modifications required have contributed to a 90-minute delayed race start time for the Sunday event.

Berlin also marks the first time that tickets for a Formula E race have gone on public sale this season.

Fans were first able to return in limited numbers for the Monaco E-Prix in May before tickets were allocated to key workers for the brace of Puebla races in Mexico in June.

VIP guests were also permitted for the return of London to the calendar last month.

Fans in a grandstand

Fans in a grandstand

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Over the two days in Germany, a total capacity of 10,400 spectators will be allowed under a safety and hygiene protocol established between championship organisers and the Berlin authorities.

With 29 points available for a clean sweep (topping group qualifying, pole position, the race win and fastest lap) in both races, no fewer than 18 drivers remain in mathematical contention for the title.

Mercedes racer Nyck de Vries currently leads the standings over Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns by six points, while the EVR squad tops the teams’ championship.

The season finale also marks the final races for BMW and Audi, who both announced during pre-season testing that they will quit the championship.

The Andretti Autosport race team will continue with a BMW customer powertrain for 2022, the final year of the Gen2 car, while Audi will supply its in-house engine to EVR also.

Read Also:

However, next season the grid is expected to fall to 11 teams after Abt could not conclude its deal to take over the Audi franchise before the licence returned to central Formula E ownership.

Despite a renewed effort from Abt to purchase the entry directly from the championship, Motorsport.com understands that a collapse of a commercial deal has all but ended its chances of securing its place on the grid for 2022.

shares
comments

Related video

Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks

Previous article

Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

2 h
2
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

3 h
3
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

7 h
4
IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

5 h
5
Formula 1

Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage

1 h
Latest news
Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for final race
FE

Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for final race

24m
Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks
FE

Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks

Aug 6, 2021
Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap
DTM

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap

Aug 5, 2021
Evans was "curious" to switch Formula E teams before Jaguar commitment
FE

Evans was "curious" to switch Formula E teams before Jaguar commitment

Aug 4, 2021
Evans signs new Jaguar Formula E deal to end Porsche speculation
FE

Evans signs new Jaguar Formula E deal to end Porsche speculation

Aug 3, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

More
Matt Kew
Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks

Evans was "curious" to switch Formula E teams before Jaguar commitment Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Evans was "curious" to switch Formula E teams before Jaguar commitment

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Trending Today

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"
DTM DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win "at any other track"

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief on and off track

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar Nashville: Ericsson overcomes crash, penalty to win chaotic race

Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine confident of avoiding grid penalties for F1 exhaust usage

Ericsson baffled by Nashville win after going airborne in Bourdais clash
IndyCar IndyCar

Ericsson baffled by Nashville win after going airborne in Bourdais clash

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's review bid to appeal Vettel disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's review bid to appeal Vettel disqualification

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Plus

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place

Formula E
Jul 27, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for final race
Formula E Formula E

Formula E to run Berlin circuit in reverse for final race

Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi proposes Formula E qualifying drag races at major landmarks

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap
DTM DTM

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap

Evans was "curious" to switch Formula E teams before Jaguar commitment
Formula E Formula E

Evans was "curious" to switch Formula E teams before Jaguar commitment

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.