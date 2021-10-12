Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season
Formula E News

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

By:

Formula E is preparing to change its unpopular qualifying format for the 2021-2022 season, pending approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting later this week.

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

Since the 2018-19 season, the all-electric series has used a group qualifying system which effectively penalises the best-placed drivers in the championship. Drivers are split into qualifying groups of six, in descending championship order, with the result that the leading drivers have the worst track conditions and often end up near the back of the grid.

This largely has proven successful in keeping the championship fight open, but has been heavily criticised by drivers for being too contrived and unfairly penalising the best performers.

Formula E instead proposes to introduce a knock-out tournament style format that series co-founder and chief championship officer Alberto Longo says has been designed to be easier for fans to understand.

Drivers will be divided into two groups, with the four fastest drivers in each group advance to one-on-one quarter-final rounds.

The winners of these four duels will progress to two semi-finals, after which the fastest two participants will fight directly for pole.

Speaking at a press conference in Mexico, Longo confirmed the new format, explaining that it was the result of a desire "to simplify our race format".

"We've gone back to basics, but we also like to be innovative," he said.

"This format is very understandable because everyone understands a tennis tournament finals draw. Visually it is very attractive and on television we will offer something spectacular.

"The key is in the first two groups of 11 drivers each, the drivers will have the opportunity to do several fast laps during the 12 minutes that qualifying will last. After that we will define the four fastest in each group.

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"In the quarter-final round, the fastest from group one will face off against the fourth placed driver from group two and so on.

"From there, we will move on to the semi-final and the two finalists. Whoever wins that duel will be the polesitter."

Longo explained that he floated the idea, but the advice for the new format came to him from Sam Bird.

The new format is expected to be ratified by the WMSC on 15 October.

The 2021-2022 season will kick off on 28-29 January in Saudi Arabia with a double-header round, before traveling to Mexico for its only race in Latin America on 12 February at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez - which returns to the calendar after a one-off visit to the unpopular Puebla track this year while the Formula 1 venue was housing an emergency COVID centre.

shares
comments

Related video

Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season

Previous article

Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

9 h
2
Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

4 h
3
DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

3 h
4
Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

10 h
5
MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

5 h
Latest news
Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs
FE

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

44m
Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season
FE

Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season

Oct 4, 2021
DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

Sep 29, 2021
What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
FE

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

Sep 29, 2021
Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022
F2

Ticktum looking to IndyCar, DTM and Formula E for 2022

Sep 26, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E: ROKiT Venturi Racing announces new driver line-up 10:39
Formula E
Sep 15, 2021

Formula E: ROKiT Venturi Racing announces new driver line-up

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Luis Ramírez More
Luis Ramírez
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves
Formula 1

Reutemann moved out of intensive care as condition improves

F1 News: Mexico Grand Prix venue to become temporary hospital
Formula 1

F1 News: Mexico Grand Prix venue to become temporary hospital

Trending Today

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 medical car driver Van der Merwe set to miss final 2021 races

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez wasn’t investigated over Turkey F1 bollard breach

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Plus
DTM DTM

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's Hamilton defence in Turkey F1 an attempt to help Verstappen

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

WSBK king Rea not getting proper MotoGP shot “a great shame” – Rossi

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn rebuffs suggestions F1 rules revolution is not needed

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has wrestled control of young MotoGP talent from Honda

NASCAR to make Next Gen car changes after crash test
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR to make Next Gen car changes after crash test

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Plus

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Plus

How Mercedes and De Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning Plus

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep its original missionary winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Plus

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Plus

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Plus

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

As Formula E lined up to complete its seventh season at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, all eyes were on who would be its first official FIA world champion. Despite Nyck de Vries' title lead heading into the weekend looking all but secure, the Dutchman held on - and enjoyed a good dollop of fortune - to secure a championship double for Mercedes

Formula E
Aug 16, 2021
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

It hasn't been properly reflected by the points table, but Antonio Felix da Costa has been nigh-on flawless in his Formula E title defence in 2021. Returning to the scene of his Berlin dominance in 2020, he has the chance to set the record straight and claim a remarkable against-the-odds second title

Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

Latest news

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs
Formula E Formula E

Formula E to drop unpopular qualifying format, introduce knock-outs

Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season
Formula E Formula E

Formula E enjoys record-breaking TV viewing figures for 2020-21 season

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E
DTM DTM

DTM would be di Grassi's "first choice" if he exits Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: Mahindra's search for a champion substitute

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.