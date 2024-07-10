Formula E London season finale to be shown on free-to-air TV in UK
All-electric championship has been behind a paywall this season in the UK
Formula E's London E-Prix season finale will be shown on free-to-air TV in the United Kingdom later this month having only previously been available on TNT Sports this year.
TV channel Quest will show both races from London's ExCeL next weekend via Freeview (channel 12), Freesat (167), Virgin (137) and Sky (144) from 4:45pm on 17-18 July.
It will mark the first time this season that the all-electric championship will be shown in front of a paywall in the UK, TNT Sports having gained broadcast rights to air Formula E on a multi-year deal at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.
The deal marked the first time the championship was put behind a paywall in its 10-year history, having previously been shown on free-to-air channels ITV, Channel 5, BBC and most recently, Channel 4.
Jeff Dodds, Formula E CEO, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer fans in the UK and Ireland the opportunity to watch the 2024 Formula E London E-Prix free-to-air on Quest.
"Along with the extended race weekend build-up and coverage from our media partner TNT Sports, it’s fantastic to be able to showcase the conclusion of this year’s Formula E championship live and free-to-air on an additional platform – especially for the UK’s home race – allowing even more viewers to watch all the exciting on-track action.
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
"With seven drivers mathematically in with a chance of winning the Season 10 title, it’s all to play for and the season finale promises to provide thrilling racing right down to the wire.”
The drivers' title is finely poised heading into the last two races of the season, with Nick Cassidy only 12 points ahead of Jaguar team-mate Mitch Evans and Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein.
Porsche's Antonio Felix da Costa, who has won four out of the last five races including both races in Portland, sits 33 points behind Cassidy.
Nissan's Oliver Rowland missed both races in the US due to illness but still has a chance of the title, just 36 points behind, with DS Penske's Jean-Eric Vergne and reigning champion Jake Dennis also still mathematically in contention with 58 points available.
Just 33 points separate Jaguar and Porsche in the teams' title race, while the German brand holds a 19-point margin over its British rival in the manufacturers' battle.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Can Black beat Brown to gold in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings?
F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria
New Group C series to be launched in 2025
Where has Red Bull’s F1 advantage gone?
Autosport Plus
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Why the Jaguar driver who didn't win in China will depart the happiest
How Cassidy made his claim for the Formula E crown
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments