Subscribe
Previous / The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E
Formula E News

Formula E CEO Reigle to step down from role

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle will step down from his role at the end of the current season, with his replacement to be announced in the coming weeks.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E

Reigle was appointed as CEO of the championship in September 2019, replacing Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag, who moved into the position of chairman.

Reigle joined Formula E having held executive positions at Manchester United and Los Angeles Rams, and during his three-and-a-half-year spell has overseen the growth of the all-electric championship.

This also included ensuring the championship stayed afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as when manufacturers Audi, BMW and Mercedes all left the category in the space of a year.

His tenure also included the addition of new venues on the calendar, including Hyderabad, Cape Town and Sao Paulo for the 2023 season.

His departure was announced to Formula E staff on Tuesday morning, where he confirmed that he would "remain as an advisor through the end of the year" and that he will support the soon-to-be-announced new CEO through the coming months.

In an internal message, Reigle said: "When I was offered the opportunity to lead Formula E, one of my mentors said that my primary objective should be to leave the company in a better place than when I started.

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, James Rossiter, DS Techeetah development driver

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, James Rossiter, DS Techeetah development driver

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"Simple advice, but a high bar given the success Formula E had achieved in the first five seasons.

"Our fans, teams, partners, shareholders, board and to me most importantly you, our employees, will be the ultimate judge of how I fared. But I believe I can confidently say Formula E is now on firm footing and poised to capture our immense opportunity. This fills me with enormous pride.

"I look back on the last four years and marvel at what we have achieved together.

"In the face of unprecedented challenges, we redefined our sport, launched a progressive brand, attracted iconic teams, opened incredible cities and welcomed new partners.

"This year we are delivering record race attendances and audiences across broadcast and digital, powered by incredible racing unlocked by the groundbreaking Gen3 car."

Formula E will announce Reigle's replacement in due course.

shares
comments

The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

British GT

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E

The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E The racing bond helping two Kiwis dominate Formula E

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Latest news

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

Plus
Plus
GT GT

How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition How a 128-day Mercedes miracle crushed its opposition

WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands

WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands WRC, FIA considering cost cap in bid to attract new brands

Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour

Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour Ferrari set to delay new F1 rear suspension amid Imola downpour

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

BGT British GT

BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT BTCC star Hill to race Century BMW in British GT

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe