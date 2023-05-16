Formula E CEO Reigle to step down from role
Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle will step down from his role at the end of the current season, with his replacement to be announced in the coming weeks.
Reigle was appointed as CEO of the championship in September 2019, replacing Formula E co-founder Alejandro Agag, who moved into the position of chairman.
Reigle joined Formula E having held executive positions at Manchester United and Los Angeles Rams, and during his three-and-a-half-year spell has overseen the growth of the all-electric championship.
This also included ensuring the championship stayed afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as when manufacturers Audi, BMW and Mercedes all left the category in the space of a year.
His tenure also included the addition of new venues on the calendar, including Hyderabad, Cape Town and Sao Paulo for the 2023 season.
His departure was announced to Formula E staff on Tuesday morning, where he confirmed that he would "remain as an advisor through the end of the year" and that he will support the soon-to-be-announced new CEO through the coming months.
In an internal message, Reigle said: "When I was offered the opportunity to lead Formula E, one of my mentors said that my primary objective should be to leave the company in a better place than when I started.
Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, James Rossiter, DS Techeetah development driver
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
"Simple advice, but a high bar given the success Formula E had achieved in the first five seasons.
"Our fans, teams, partners, shareholders, board and to me most importantly you, our employees, will be the ultimate judge of how I fared. But I believe I can confidently say Formula E is now on firm footing and poised to capture our immense opportunity. This fills me with enormous pride.
"I look back on the last four years and marvel at what we have achieved together.
"In the face of unprecedented challenges, we redefined our sport, launched a progressive brand, attracted iconic teams, opened incredible cities and welcomed new partners.
"This year we are delivering record race attendances and audiences across broadcast and digital, powered by incredible racing unlocked by the groundbreaking Gen3 car."
Formula E will announce Reigle's replacement in due course.
