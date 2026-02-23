Formula E aims to increase calendar for Gen4 with additional US round

Formula E is aiming to expand the calendar further for the arrival of Gen4 cars in the 2026-27 season, which is set to feature 18 to 19 races.

The ongoing 2025-26 campaign already features a record 17 races across 11 venues with the addition of Madrid and Sanya, although Jakarta has been dropped.

While the final 2025-26 calendar wasn’t announced until October last year, Formula E is working hard to finalise the schedule for the first season under Gen4 regulations.

With the new breed of Formula E cars set to be both bigger and more powerful than their predecessors, the championship is holding talks with various promoters to ensure the track layouts are both safe and conducive to racing.

Formula E is planning to submit the calendar to FIA’s World Motor Sport Council for approval in March, a month before it officially showcases its Gen4 car to the public as part of a mega launch event.

Asked how many cities Formula E is expected to visit in 2026-27, Formula E’s chief championship officer Alberto Longo told Autosport: “If I have to tell you a figure, I would most likely go for 18, 18 to 19 races. That would mean 12 to 13 venues.”

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds reiterated the series’ plan to gradually expand its schedule, saying it aims to stage as many as 22 races a year by the end of the decade.

“I've always said we aim to add at least one race a year out to 2030, and if we do that, we'll have between 20 and 22 races by the time we get to 2030, which I think is about the right number for us,” Dodds told Autosport.

A second US round

Since the inception of the championship, Formula E has held races at six different venues in the United States, including three different circuits – permanent or temporary – in Miami alone.

While Miami Autodrome is expected to again feature on the 2026-27 calendar after making its debut in January this year, Formula E has also been holding talks for up to four years for a second venue in the US.

Both Longo and Dodds say negotiations have reached a stage where hosting two races in the US now seems realistic, with North America remaining an important market for Formula E.

“I would say we are 70-80% there, so most likely it will happen,” Longo said when asked about the chances of another US city joining Miami on the calendar.

“We are talking with six cities at the moment in the US. We have had conversations with 11, but at the moment we are talking to six different cities.”

“A second race in the US is very realistic,” Dodds added. “I've always said two races in China and two races in North America. There's a slight difference between North America and the US because they're different things.”

Formula E is understood to be evaluating both street circuits and permanent tracks in North America, including Toronto in Canada, as it moves to finalise the calendar over the next month.

“We like Phoenix as a street circuit, we've met the team there many times; we looked at Atlanta as a street race, we've talked to Detroit, we've talked to Denver, we've talked to Toronto, COTA in Austin, Laguna Seca we've looked at,” Dodds revealed.

“The beauty of the US is it's got so many good locations, we're looking at lots of them. We've got a narrowed-down list of two or three [venues], but I'm pretty confident we would want Miami on the calendar for next year.

“We learnt a lot from the first Miami race, we'd love that to be a home and then to introduce a second long-term home as well.”