Fenestraz dropped by Nissan for 2024/25 Formula E campaign
Fenestraz will not race with Nissan in Formula E next season
Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
Sacha Fenestraz's Formula E career hangs in the balance following confirmation that he will not be part of Nissan’s line-up for the 2024/25 season.
Fenestraz first joined the all-electric series in 2022/23 with Nissan, but endured a difficult sophomore campaign in which he was comprehensively beaten by team-mate Oliver Rowland.
While Rowland won two races and was an outside title contender, Fenestraz could only manage a best finish of fifth at Misano en route to 17th in the standings.
Fenestraz is understood to have been under contract for next season and initially looked likely to stay on at Nissan, but was informed he wouldn’t be retained in recent days.
“I was told around the beginning of August that I was staying, but everything has now changed apparently,” Fenestraz told Autosport.
“Now I’m trying to find a solution for my career, to stay in Formula E. But being told so late means it will be difficult to stay, as most seats are already taken.
“It was a difficult season, one of the trickiest of my career. But we all have our ups and downs – even Oliver didn’t even finish the season last year [with Mahindra].
Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
"A lot of drivers have had similar years to the one I’ve had and they managed to bounce back.
“Unfortunately they didn’t give me that opportunity, which is a shame, but it’s the reality.”
The only remaining teams with vacancies for 2024/25 appear to be ERT and Abt, which is entering into a new alliance with Lola and Yamaha next season after parting ways with Mahindra.
Should neither of those come off, Fenestraz could consider opportunities in the World Endurance Championship or even a return to the Japanese racing scene, where he raced with success before joining Formula E.
“There are two options, but it is late,” Fenestraz said. “The season ended nearly two months ago now and most contracts are signed before then.
“The chances are slim at the moment because it’s such a late call.
“There might be some chances in WEC, and there’s also a possibility of going back to Japan, but first we’ll see if there’s any chance of staying in Formula E or not.”
Sacha Fenestraz, KONDO RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Fenestraz admitted that a return to Super Formula and SUPER GT, where he raced for Toyota in 2020-22, would be the most straightforward option for his career.
“I love it in Japan, I love the culture, I love the racing there with noisy, high-downforce cars,” Fenestraz said. “The chances of racing there are higher than other places.”
It’s unclear who will partner Rowland at Nissan for 2024/25 Formula E season, although Norman Nato has been linked with a possible return having previously driven for the Japanese manufacturer alongside Fenestraz in 2022/23.
Reached by Autosport for comment, a Nissan spokesperson said: "Our driver lineup for Season 11 [2024/25] has not been confirmed yet. "The team is currently evaluating different options and an announcement will be released in due course, once a decision is made."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2022-23
Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters
Da Costa: Rowland "a sore loser" after London Formula E collision
Rowland to miss Portland Formula E races due to illness
Why Nissan's e.dams buyout signifies its Formula E victory intent
Latest news
NASCAR Cup drivers braced for "sketchy" nature of playoff opening round
Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five
MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash
Why IndyCar does have rockstars, even if its leadership fails to see it
Autosport Plus
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2023-24
The overlooked Formula E asset that proved crucial in Porsche's title turnaround
How Porsche's underdog outfoxed Jaguar to steal Formula E glory
How da Costa’s double and Cassidy’s collapse sets up a Formula E showdown
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments