Subscribe
Previous / Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory
Formula E / Cape Town ePrix News

Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Nissan's Sacha Fenestraz believes Nick Cassidy was at fault for costing him a chance at the Cape Town Formula E podium, where last-lap contact put the polesitter into the wall.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Fenestraz, Cassidy disagree on Cape Town FE final lap contact

Having taken his maiden pole position at the Cape Town E-Prix after beating Maximilian Guenther in their qualifying final, Fenestraz had lost out to the eventual top two of Antonio Felix da Costa and Jean-Eric Vergne over the course of the 32-lap race.

The Franco-Argentine had managed to put a move on long-time leader Cassidy to move up to third, which he looked set to hold onto until the final lap when Fenestraz - unseen on TV - hit the wall and tumbled down the order.

Cassidy reclaimed the final step on the podium as a result, with Fenestraz classified last.

Explaining the incident, Fenestraz felt that Cassidy made contact with the rear of his Nissan with his front wing, bringing an end to any aspirations of a first Formula E podium.

"We were racing for the third place of the race and it seemed like he was racing for the championship," Fenestraz told Autosport.

"It's a bit of a shame - I mean, some people thought I ended up in the wall by myself, but wasn't like that.

"He didn't even lunge really at Turn 7, he had a slight bit of the front wing behind my rear wheel, but he was nowhere near side-by-side.

"He just touched me and then I lost the rear straight away and I just hit the Tecpro barrier. So it wasn't a big contact, but big enough to break my rear wishbone.

"It's a shame because you know, we were on for a good position. A move like that from Cass... yeah, it's a shame."

Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team

Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Cassidy disagreed with Fenestraz's point of view, and suggested that the incident was caused by the French-born driver moving under braking having left the door open.

The New Zealander contended that Fenestraz's defence was as a result of him struggling with energy, which Cassidy had hoped to pounce on.

Read Also:

"He was just basically short on energy, so he had to defend pretty hard. But he left the door really open at Turn 7, which is a great passing spot.

"And then when he saw me go for it, he's covered, which we've spoken a lot about - moving under breaking and double movements - in the past.

"He's done that and come across my front wing. I'm not really a fan of that moving under braking. It's been talked about, like I said, a lot.

"But at the same time, I feel sorry for him because the rest of the race he drove fantastically and obviously he did a great lap in qualifying. He's proven he is a fantastic driver."

Fenestraz was involved in an earlier contretemps with Maximilian Guenther during the early full-course yellow, where the Maserati MSG driver passed him for the lead as the yellows were shown and did not relinquish the place.

Guenther, having retired at the time he was handed a penalty from hitting the wall, has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the following Sao Paulo round.

shares
comments

Vergne: Da Costa's Cape Town FE attack mode miss cost me victory
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Da Costa: Trust in Vergne, Cassidy made Cape Town FE-winning overtakes possible

Da Costa: Trust in Vergne, Cassidy made Cape Town FE-winning overtakes possible

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Da Costa: Trust in Vergne, Cassidy made Cape Town FE-winning overtakes possible Da Costa: Trust in Vergne, Cassidy made Cape Town FE-winning overtakes possible

Cape Town E-Prix: Fenestraz grabs maiden pole in wild Formula E qualifying

Cape Town E-Prix: Fenestraz grabs maiden pole in wild Formula E qualifying

Formula E
Cape Town ePrix

Cape Town E-Prix: Fenestraz grabs maiden pole in wild Formula E qualifying Cape Town E-Prix: Fenestraz grabs maiden pole in wild Formula E qualifying

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mercedes launch

Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1? Can the W14 take Mercedes back to the top of F1?

Latest news

Extreme E reveals weekend format changes with double-header switch

Extreme E reveals weekend format changes with double-header switch

EXTE Extreme E

Extreme E reveals weekend format changes with double-header switch Extreme E reveals weekend format changes with double-header switch

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

WEC WEC

Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off" Calado: "Difficult" for WEC Hypercar newcomers "to win straight off"

How F1 teams made the most of the final day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

How F1 teams made the most of the final day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

F1 Formula 1

How F1 teams made the most of the final day of 2023 testing in Bahrain How F1 teams made the most of the final day of 2023 testing in Bahrain

Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m

Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m

F1 Formula 1

Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m Rivals pushing to triple Andretti F1 entry fee to $600m

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.