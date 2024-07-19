Evans: Avoiding intra-team contact in hunt for Formula E title "number one" priority

Mitch Evans says he is “not concerned at all” about there being any on-track contact between himself and Jaguar team-mate Nick Cassidy as both hunt for a maiden Formula E title.

Evans enters the London E-Prix season finale this weekend just 12 points behind fellow Kiwi Cassidy in the drivers’ standings, with 58 points available over the weekend’s two races.

Both impressed at the London ExCeL circuit last season, finishing first and second having each taken a pole position, and they have carried that form into this campaign.

Having each taken two wins and challenged towards the front throughout, the possibility of side-by-side action between the pair this weekend is likely.

“I think the last thing we want is for us to have something happen on track,” said Evans.

“You don’t want two cars with the same livery making contact, especially with what’s at stake this weekend, so that’s the number one thing we want to avoid and I’m not concerned at all that will happen.

“We both know the weight of that world championship for the team and what that’s going to have. I think whoever is faster is going to get the drivers’ [championship] but as long as it’s one of us that’s the main thing.”

The title contenders: Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing , Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein sits level on points with Evans, with his team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa, Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne and reigning champion Jake Dennis (Andretti) still mathematically in title contention.

Porsche is also only 33 points behind Jaguar in the teams’ championship meaning any potential slip-up could cost the British manufacturer a maiden Formula E title.

When asked if he would have to sacrifice his own title aspirations should it guarantee Jaguar the teams’ title, Evans said: “I think that one is going to be play it by ear a bit.

“All I’ve been told is the priority is the teams’ championship but they also want to give us equal opportunity.

“So I think if any of those calls are made they’re going to have to be really thought about.

“I think the one thing that we have to make sure is we know that the team won’t be trying to favour one of us, both equal opportunity and if there is a call to one of us or both of us, whatever order, it’s for the sake of the team.”

Cassidy, meanwhile, enters the final round having failed to score in either Portland race after spinning out of the lead on the penultimate lap in the opener before a damaged front-wing meant another non-score in the sequel.

“Portland wasn’t ideal but it’s happened, we’re still in a great position and we’ve got a track historically I’m strong at,” said Cassidy.

“So press on, that’s the situation I’m in and just make the most of it.”