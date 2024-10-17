Formula E fails to find 17th race but still plans to fill two-month gap

Formula E organisers have been unable to find a 17th race for the upcoming season that leaves a two-month gap in the schedule, but plan to host an as-yet-unannounced event that will “maintain engagement with fans”.

A 17-race calendar was initially announced in June by the all-electric championship, with a TBD slot slated for the 8 March which would have been the fourth round in the schedule.

But at the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council meeting on Thursday, the governing body confirmed that only a 16-race season would be held, beginning with Sao Paulo in December and ending in London next July.

Autosport understands that Chiang Mai in Thailand was originally proposed as the TBD venue but a change in government meant that the possibility of holding a Formula E race in the country for the first time fell through.

Other alternative options were also explored, including a second race in China with a return to Sanya alongside a visit to Shanghai on 31 May-1 June, as well as potentially hosting a third race in Berlin, which already has a double-header on 12-13 July.

Fans at the podium Photo by: Andreas Beil

It means there is now a two-month gap between the third round in Saudi Arabia, using a truncated version of Jeddah’s Formula 1 layout on 14-15 February for the first time, and the inaugural race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in the US on 12 April.

It is also the second year in succession where a scheduled race has been lost from the initial schedule, after Hyderabad was removed from the 2023/24 calendar again due to changes in local government.

Following the WMSC meeting, a Formula E spokesperson said: “We are excited to deliver the calendar of 16 Formula E races in Season 11 that was announced earlier this year – the same number that led to record-breaking fan and broadcast audience growth globally.

“Across 10 events we’ll race at several long-standing favourites, with upgrades to double headers in some locations and some fantastic new venues in key markets.

“With the arrival of the new Gen3 Evo technology putting our drivers behind the wheel of the fastest cars ever raced in Formula E, we can’t wait to get the season started and couldn’t be more excited about the potential the championship has to thrill and attract new fans.

“Work is already underway to build and maintain engagement with fans all season long, with more details to be announced in the coming months.”