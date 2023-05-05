Subscribe
Previous / Vergne and DS Penske "need to wake up" to Porsche/Jaguar Formula E threat Next / First Maserati MSG Formula E podium "a weight off everybody’s shoulders”
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

DS Penske returns ‘home’ for the Monaco E-Prix

Since the disappearance of the Paris E-Prix, DS Automobiles no longer has a national race. Monaco has replaced the capital in the hearts of the Franco-American team, but there are strong links between the Principality and the squad.

By:
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Monaco, its breath-taking view of the Mediterranean, its port, its casinos, its yachts, its luxury cars... and above all its unique history with motor racing. No other country in the world has such a relationship with motorsport, especially on a surface area of 2km.

Like the 24 Hours of Le Mans or the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, the Monaco E-Prix is the one that every Formula E driver wants to win. For DS Penske, the pressure is on as it is also the closest race to its headquarters. In Monaco, you only have to take one of the 79 public lifts to get to France and if we add to this the fact that Jean-Eric Vergne has raced in the Principality in various disciplines, that he is French and that he has already won Monaco in Formula E (in 2019 with DS), we can understand the stakes a little better.

As far as Stoffel Vandoorne is concerned, even though the reigning world champion is of Belgian nationality, it is in Monaco that he made his home a few years ago. For him too, this is somewhat of a home race. "The big difference, and this is important, is that I sleep in my own bed in the evening and not in a hotel," says Stoffel Vandoorne, who likes the quietness of the place but also the weather. "In addition, it is true that the track, since we have been using the circuit in its entirety, is perfectly suited to the discipline, and even better than in Formula 1, where it is more difficult to overtake than in Formula E."

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

Vandoorne won the most recent Monaco E-Prix back in 2022, who at the same time became the championship leader just ahead of Vergne, who came third in that event. In 2021, the E-Prix was won by Antonio Felix Da Costa, then a DS Techeetah driver, and in 2019 Vergne took the lead of the championship (and kept it until the end) by winning the Monaco leg.

So it's a very important race and circuit, and one that seems to have smiled on the French manufacturer so far. Nevertheless, the Monegasque development has some pitfalls. "Like all urban circuits, it doesn't offer any clearances and the slightest mistake is paid for in cash," adds Vergne. "At the same time, it's a perfectly smooth track, resurfaced every year, and we can say that Monaco is not like all urban circuits."

Monaco is not just about racing

Every premium manufacturer likes to come to the Principality, and not only for sporting reasons. This is not the case for all the circuits of the season, depending on the prestige of the place, but also on the market opportunities. A country where a brand is not sold only has the purely sporting side to exploit.

On the other hand, all brands dream of a top-of-the-range venue where they can invite customers and prospects to see its racing cars in action and exhibit its production models. This is even one of the main reasons for a manufacturer's involvement in a motorsport discipline. For DS Automobiles, having a French driver in its ranks, who also wins races and whose team-mate is the reigning world champion, is a perfect combination from a communication point of view for a race like Monaco.

Will all these reasons turn into an alignment of the planets on 6 May for the French team? Porsche and Jaguar, its main competitors, will also be looking for a good result, Monaco also being for an interesting market for them, besides the big points to be scored in both championships.

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

shares
comments

Vergne and DS Penske "need to wake up" to Porsche/Jaguar Formula E threat

First Maserati MSG Formula E podium "a weight off everybody’s shoulders”
More
Didier Laurent
DS Penske makes most of Berlin Formula E double-header

DS Penske makes most of Berlin Formula E double-header

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

DS Penske makes most of Berlin Formula E double-header DS Penske makes most of Berlin Formula E double-header

DS Penske’s wild Berlin Formula E opener

DS Penske’s wild Berlin Formula E opener

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

DS Penske’s wild Berlin Formula E opener DS Penske’s wild Berlin Formula E opener

Jaguar and DS Automobiles aim to attack on Porsche's home turf

Jaguar and DS Automobiles aim to attack on Porsche's home turf

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Jaguar and DS Automobiles aim to attack on Porsche's home turf Jaguar and DS Automobiles aim to attack on Porsche's home turf

Latest news

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2 Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

NAS NASCAR

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe