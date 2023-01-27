Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara Next / How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I News

Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi

Dan Ticktum topped the second Diriyah E-Prix free practice session with a 1m10.099s, seeing off a late challenge from 2015-16 Formula E champion Sebastien Buemi.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Diriyah E-Prix: Ticktum tops Friday practice from Buemi

Ticktum's strong first and final sectors carried him to the top of the timesheets, initially with half a second over Jaguar's Mitch Evans.

Although Buemi and Stoffel Vandoorne filled that bracket by the close of the session, Ticktum's time handed him an ultimately unassailable advantage.

Jake Dennis was top after the opening 10 minutes of the session with a 1m11.376s, deposing last year's winner Edoardo Mortara from the top after an early shuffle of times, but Sebastien Buemi then found a tenth over the Mexico winner.

The NIO 333 pair then swept to the top on 350kW power laps; Sergio Sette Camara did a 1m11.191s, before Dan Ticktum broke the 71s barrier with a 1m10.924s to get the times closer to Thursday's evening running.

Rene Rast then jumped the pair, briefly standing atop the timing boards before Dennis' riposte of 1m10.777s returned the Andretti driver to the top - while only running at 300kW.

Next, Buemi hit the head of the timesheets with a 1m10.742s on full power, but Ticktum returned to the headlines with the first lap faster than Thursday's efforts - a 1m10.386s the reward for his efforts.

The Briton then took a hacksaw to his own benchmark and posted a 1m10.099s, throwing down the gauntlet for the other drivers to pick up as the session entered its final stages.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Vandoorne was close to topping Ticktum after beating the Londoner in the opening pair of sectors, but continual struggles to get the drive through the final pair of corners left him four tenths adrift at the close of the lap.

The same was true of Buemi, but his efforts to displace Ticktum were once again beaten by the 2018 Macau Grand Prix winner's fast final sector. The Swiss ultimately had to be content with second, 0.203s shy of Ticktum, but ahead of Evans by 0.145s.

Evans bumped Vandoorne out of third by the close of the session, ahead of Sam Bird.

Bird had headed Thursday afternoon’s opening free practice session from Jean-Eric Vergne, as Jaguar had shown improved pace over Mexico.

The Briton, who has won the Diriyah E-Prix twice in his Formula E career, set the benchmark at the end of the first day with a 1m10.402s, a scant 0.084 clear of Vergne.

Pascal Wehrlein and Sette Camara were sixth and seventh, clear of Rast, while Jakes Dennis and Hughes completed the top 10 with an identical 1m10.777s.

The top 20 cars all set their best times within a second, with the two Abts falling shy of that boundary - with Robin Frijns' replacement Kelvin van der Linde 1.594s off the pace.

His team-mate Nico Muller hit the Turn 16 exit wall, breaking the left-rear of his Mahindra-powered Abt car to bring an end to his session after just 10 minutes of running.

Diriyah E-Prix FP2 result

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 22 1'10.099  
2 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Virgin Racing 20 1'10.302 0.203
3 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 21 1'10.447 0.348
4 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States Dragon Racing 19 1'10.529 0.430
5 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 19 1'10.597 0.498
6 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 21 1'10.752 0.653
7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 21 1'10.758 0.659
8 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 21 1'10.771 0.672
9 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'10.777 0.678
10 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 21 1'10.777 0.678
11 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 15 1'10.792 0.693
12 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 20 1'10.858 0.759
13 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 21 1'10.865 0.766
14 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States Dragon Racing 18 1'10.871 0.772
15 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 18 1'10.881 0.782
16 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 17 1'10.897 0.798
17 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 21 1'10.902 0.803
18 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 20 1'10.990 0.891
19 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 22 1'11.046 0.947
20 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 21 1'11.075 0.976
21 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Germany Team Abt 19 1'11.693 1.594
22 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 4 1'12.670 2.571
View full results
shares
comments
Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara
Previous article

Maserati MSG not yet "consistently fast" with Gen3 FE car – Mortara
Next article

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work

How Formula E's new emergency braking system will work
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Mexico City ePrix Plus
Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Latest news

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended
Formula E Formula E

Buemi: Diriyah FE pole pace just the beginning, "sad" at how Nissan spell ended

Sebastien Buemi says his pole position pace at the Diriyah E-Prix is "just the beginning", but conceded it left him "sad" at how his time with Nissan ended.

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

Grosjean upbeat ahead of Lamborghini debut in Daytona 24 Hours

Romain Grosjean has expressed his satisfaction with the build-up to this weekend's Daytona 24 Hours, which will mark his first outing as a factory Lamborghini driver.

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut
Formula E Formula E

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE qualifying despite "uphill battle" debut

Kelvin van der Linde was buoyed by his Diriyah E-Prix qualifying performance after minimal running, although felt his first Formula E race was an "uphill battle".

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Auer to miss Bathurst, Craft-Bamboo seeking replacement

Craft-Bamboo Racing is on the hunt for a driver for next week's Bathurst 12 Hour after Lucas Auer was injured in a practice crash in Daytona.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Plus

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

OPINION: Formula E kicked off its Gen3 era at Mexico City with keen anticipation - and anxiety - surrounding its new, more powerful cars. Here's how the new machinery got on in its first race, and what could be open to improvement later down the line

Formula E
Jan 17, 2023
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Plus

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

Formula E
Jan 16, 2023
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Plus

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Plus

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

McLaren kept a two-time title-winning Formula E team alive after purchasing the Mercedes entry. But with new drivers and a switch to customer status, can it continue to succeed in its new orange era?

Formula E
Jan 11, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Plus

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Autosport takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Autosport the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.