Formula E / Diriyah ePrix II Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein claims Saudi double from Dennis

Pascal Wehrlein completed a Diriyah E-Prix clean sweep, sharing a 1-2 with Jake Dennis once again to take the Formula E championship lead.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
The Porsche driver once again produced a tactical masterclass to shake out into the lead by the end of the attack mode phase among the leaders, and then had to withstand pressure from Dennis to pick up a second consecutive victory.

Another strong start, this time from fifth on the grid, handed Wehrlein fourth place after the opening array of corners as Sebastien Buemi was offline into the opening chicane.

The German let the cars ahead fight between them in the early stages, as Mitch Evans had collected the lead from polesitter Jake Hughes at the start, but the Kiwi took the front foot on attack mode to his detriment and allowed Hughes to repass.

With the McLarens at the front, Hughes quickly responded to Evans which dropped him to third, and brought the rookie Briton into Wehrlein's clutches.

He made the pass on Hughes on lap 12, and then dispatched Evans a lap later as Rene Rast's well-timed attack mode gave the three-time DTM title winner the lead.

Now second, Wehrlein made hay and took three minutes of attack mode to hunt down Rast and cut the lead to 0.8s a lap later.

But although Rast denied Wehrlein the satisfaction of a lead battle by taking his own attack mode, he granted his countryman the lead and this issued the Porsche driver a chance to disappear into the distance.

Like Friday, Dennis was then spurred into action at the halfway mark and made a series of decisive passes on Edoardo Mortara, Hughes and Evans to once again sit in second place.

Dennis then used his first activation of attack mode of one minute to try and close Wehrlein down, but the gap was slashed after Nico Muller's lap 27 crash.

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Andreas Beil

The Abt driver hit the Turn 18 wall while trying to mount an overtake on Oliver Rowland, and somewhat put the cat among the pigeons as the safety car was called out.

On the restart Dennis tried to hustle Wehrlein, but the race one winner had enough about him to force Dennis into taking a three-minute second hit of attack mode.

The Andretti driver closed the gap down to one second, but by this stage had run into an energy deficit compared to Wehrlein and once again began to lose ground over the final five laps.

Wehrlein extended the lead to two seconds to grant himself enough of a buffer at the final lap, with a lap added on for the Muller-enforced safety, to deny Dennis the chance of reversing the top two results.

Rast put in a stunning defensive effort to deny Sam Bird the opportunity to clone Friday's podium, despite Bird's strong energy saving drive in the middle part of the race that made the Briton a threat.

Having charged up to third, Bird took his final attack mode with Dennis at the end of lap 32, but this let Rast trickle through into the top three to force the Jaguar driver to make a move on the next lap.

While Bird looked to have the run down the inside of Turn 18, he overcooked it on the brakes and Rast recovered the position.

Having not used any attack mode prior to the safety car, Bird had to go offline again on lap 35 to take his final minute, which gave Rast breathing space in the final array of laps.

Although Bird was close through the downhill sweepers on the final few laps, Rast had enough drive out of Turn 17 to keep the hovering Bird at bay despite running perilously low on energy to claim McLaren's first Formula E podium.

Hughes crossed the line fifth but had run out of energy, and only crossed the line as Evans pushed him past the chequered flag - which allowed an opportunistic Buemi to snatch sixth from the New Zealander at the line.

Sacha Fenestraz claimed his first Formula E points - and Nissan's first of the year - with eighth after passing Mortara late on, as Maserati MSG also got onto the scoreboard for the first time in 2022-23.

Stoffel Vandoorne was hit with an electrical issue which left him with no dashboard and unable to reach for his attack mode activations, which allowed Dan Ticktum to creep through to claim a point for NIO 333.

The Belgian was hit with a 24-second time penalty having failed to use all of his attack modes.

Diriyah E-Prix 2 race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Points
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 40   25
2 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 40 1.252 18
3 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 40 4.554 15
4 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 40 4.851 13
5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 40 10.869 13
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Virgin Racing 40 10.947 8
7 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 40 11.088 6
8 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 40 12.409 4
9 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 40 12.753 2
10 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 40 13.275 1
11 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States Dragon Racing 40 13.572  
12 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 40 15.229  
13 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 40 15.623  
14 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 40 17.038  
15 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 40 19.569  
16 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 40 20.796  
17 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States Dragon Racing 40 21.221  
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 40 22.243  
19 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Germany Team Abt 40 25.291  
20 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 40 27.137  
  United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 30 10 Laps  
  Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 25 15 Laps  
View full results
How 1:30AM burgers fuelled Maserati MSG's overnight rebuild of Guenther's car
