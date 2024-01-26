Subscribe
Formula E Diriyah ePrix I
News

Diriyah E-Prix: Dennis dominates from Vergne in Saudi Arabia

Reigning Formula E champion Jake Dennis took a comprehensive victory in the opening Diriyah E-Prix, claiming his first win of the season by more than 13 seconds from Jean-Eric Vergne.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3

The Andretti driver was never seriously headed after taking both his Attack Mode activations in the first section of the race, having taken the lead from polesitter Vergne in the process. 

Vergne was able to hang onto second but only just after suffering from a severe lack of energy in the final laps, with Mitch Evans attempting a pass on the final lap which ultimately failed and dropped him off the podium.

Vergne held the lead from pole and pulled a small gap as Evans was forced to give space to Sergio Sette Camara, who from fourth on the grid had sent his ERT up the inside on the opening turn. 

Evans maintained second, while the loss of momentum for Sette Camara allowed Dennis to move back into third after getting a poor getaway off the line. 

On lap three, and at the earliest opportunity, Vergne took the first of his two Attack Mode activations, losing the lead and dropping behind Evans and Dennis. 

Evans relinquished the lead a lap later, but on rejoining from his own Attack Mode activation made side-to-side contact with Vergne as he rejoined but fell back into third. 

The loss of momentum for the pair allowed Dennis to pull a small gap in the lead and when the Andretti driver took his Attack Mode on lap six, he rejoined in second, behind Vergne but ahead of Evans. 

Even at this early stage the front trio had begun to pull away from the chasing pack, which was headed by the second Andretti of Norman Nato, Sette Camara having fallen to fifth after taking his first Attack Mode on lap six. 

Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Jake Dennis, Andretti Global, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

As the leading trio cycled through their second Attack Mode activations by lap nine, Dennis moved back into the lead from Vergne and Evans. 

Having been the last to take his second Attack Mode, Evans found himself with extra power compared with his rivals and took second from Vergne into Turn 18 on lap 12, and attempted the same move on Dennis two tours later. 

But having run out of extra power heading onto the straight and on the dusty, inside line Evans ran wide allowing Dennis back through. 

The loss of momentum also allowed Dennis to pull a gap of 2s which over the remainder of the 37-lap race continued to grow, especially as Vergne struggled for pace in the closing laps. 

The DS Penske driver had moved back ahead of Evans on lap 16 after the Kiwi ran wide defending into Turn 18 - something he would repeat for a third time on the final lap. 

Further back in the pack and free of Nato, Nick Cassidy had moved up to Jaguar team-mate Evans and teamwork between the pair allowed Cassidy to take both Attack Modes and rejoin fourth.

The pair closed up to the back of Vergne in the final laps with Evans taking to the inside approaching Turn 18 at the final time of asking, but running wide allowed Cassidy and McLaren’s Sam Bird to move ahead. 

Nato finished sixth from Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther and Mexico City E-Prix winner Pascal Wehrelin (Porsche), as Sette Camara held on to ninth and Envision’s Robin Frijns completed the point scorers.

Diriyah E-Prix results

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 37

45'56.452

     26  
2 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 37

+13.289

46'09.741

 13.289   21  
3 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 37

+13.824

46'10.276

 0.535   15  
4 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 37

+14.620

46'11.072

 0.796   12  
5 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 37

+15.174

46'11.626

 0.554   10  
6 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 37

+15.661

46'12.113

 0.487   8  
7 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 37

+16.267

46'12.719

 0.606   6  
8 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 37

+16.387

46'12.839

 0.120   4  
9 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 37

+26.606

46'23.058

 10.219   2  
10 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 37

+26.968

46'23.420

 0.362   1  
11 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 37

+27.021

46'23.473

 0.053      
12 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 37

+27.472

46'23.924

 0.451      
13 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 22 37

+27.973

46'24.425

 0.501      
14 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 37

+28.366

46'24.818

 0.393      
15 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 37

+29.397

46'25.849

 1.031      
16 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 37

+29.885

46'26.337

 0.488      
17 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 37

+30.419

46'26.871

 0.534      
18 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 37

+30.884

46'27.336

 0.465      
19 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 37

+31.188

46'27.640

 0.304      
20 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 37

+31.541

46'27.993

 0.353      
21 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 37

+1'04.712

47'01.164

 33.171      
dnf France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23 12

+25 Laps

26'34.585

 25 Laps     Retirement
View full results  
shares
comments
Stefan Mackley
More
Stefan Mackley
