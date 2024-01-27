Subscribe
Formula E Diriyah ePrix II
Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Cassidy beats Frijns to secure first win for Jaguar

Nick Cassidy took his first win for Jaguar in the second Diriyah E-Prix, holding Robin Frijns at bay to also claim the lead in the Formula E standings.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Cassidy, who finished third in the opening race in Saudi Arabia, took the lead as early as lap five having started third on the grid.

He retained his position at the head of the field even when taking both his Attack Mode activations before managing the remainder of the 36-lap race to head home Envision’s Frijns and Nissan’s Oliver Rowland.

Polesitter Rowland initially launched well off the line at the start, but bogging down in the second phase of acceleration allowed fellow front row starter Frijns to pull alongside and take the lead into the opening turn.

The Nissan driver lost a further position to Cassidy on lap four as he took the first of his Attack Mode activations and began to gradually drop away from the leading pair.

This allowed Frijns to relinquish the lead to Cassidy a lap later but only drop to second, as Cassidy began to increase the pace at the head of the field in order to build a gap to the Dutchman behind.

Cassidy had built up a 1.6s advantage to Frijns, which would likely have been enough to retain the lead when taking his first Attack Mode, but he maintained the same gap as Frijns took his second activation at the same time on lap seven.

When Cassidy took his final Attack Mode on lap 13, he comfortably retained the lead having built a gap of almost 2s before he began to slow his pace and back Frijns into the chasing pack.

This was headed by Rowland, McLaren’s Jake Hughes, DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne and the second Nissan of Sacha Fenestraz, with the top six having taken both Attack Mode activations by half distance.

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jehan Daruvala, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Robin Frijns, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jehan Daruvala, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, Jake Hughes, McLaren, e-4ORCE 04, the rest of the field at the start

Behind, Mexico City E-Prix winner Pascal Wehrlein was making good progress after starting 10th, overtaking Sam Bird on the exit of Turn 19 after the McLaren driver had tried to make a move on Jean-Eric Vergne ahead.

Bird would pull into the pits the next time round after hitting the wall and damaging his suspension, while Wehrlein made short work of Vergne, passing the DS Penske driver into Turn 1 to move into seventh.

Further back, race one winner in Diriyah and reigning champion Jake Dennis struggled to make progress from his starting position of 14th.

Shadowing Mitch Evans, the Jaguar driver having started one spot ahead on the grid, the Andretti driver moved ahead as the Kiwi took his second Attack Mode.

Back at the front, Cassidy managed his pace over the second half of the race. His lead was never more than a few tenths of a second, yet he never faced a serious test from Frijns or Rowland behind.

Behind the podium finishers the order remained unchanged in a race which settled down as Hughes headed Vandoorne, Fenestraz, Wehrlein, Vergne and Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther.

Dennis finished 10th on-the-road as well as claiming the fastest lap, but he was handed a five-second penalty for passing Evans under yellow flags.

This was after Evans had gone to take his Attack Mode, the caution flags out after Maserati MSG’s Jehan Daruvala had pulled off the track due to a brake failure.

The decision dropped Dennis to 12th, while his team-mate Norman Nato and ERT’s Sergio Sette Camara were also handed 5s penalties for the same offence.

Diriyah E-Prix II Race Results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 36

43'51.868

        
2 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 36

+1.192

43'53.060

 1.192      
3 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.Dams 22 36

+1.875

43'53.743

 0.683      
4 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 36

+2.931

43'54.799

 1.056      
5 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 36

+3.397

43'55.265

 0.466      
6 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.Dams 23 36

+4.598

43'56.466

 1.201      
7 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 36

+4.816

43'56.684

 0.218      
8 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 36

+5.195

43'57.063

 0.379      
9 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 36

+5.709

43'57.577

 0.514      
10 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 36

+6.240

43'58.108

 0.531      
11 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 36

+6.866

43'58.734

 0.626      
12 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 36

+10.116

44'01.984

 3.250      
13 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 36

+14.462

44'06.330

 4.346      
14 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 36

+17.960

44'09.828

 3.498      
15 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 36

+19.295

44'11.163

 1.335      
16 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 36

+20.235

44'12.103

 0.940      
17 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 36

+21.564

44'13.432

 1.329      
18 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 36

+25.639

44'17.507

 4.075      
dnf United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 32

+4 Laps

41'33.940

 4 Laps     Retirement
dnf India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 25

+11 Laps

30'55.484

 7 Laps     Retirement
dnf United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 22

+14 Laps

27'34.329

 3 Laps     Retirement
View full results  
shares
comments
Previous article Diriyah E-Prix: Rowland dominates to take pole from Frijns
Next article Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel
Stefan Mackley
More
Stefan Mackley
Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel

Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel Dennis "shocked why we were so bad" in Diriyah E-Prix sequel

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Latest news

Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage

Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage Acura’s Daytona 24h hopes hit by Albuquerque stoppage

Daytona 24h, H6: Porsche surges past Cadillac to lead

Daytona 24h, H6: Porsche surges past Cadillac to lead

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H6: Porsche surges past Cadillac to lead Daytona 24h, H6: Porsche surges past Cadillac to lead

Daytona 24h, H3: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2 as Porsche gives chase

Daytona 24h, H3: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2 as Porsche gives chase

IMSA IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Daytona 24h, H3: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2 as Porsche gives chase Daytona 24h, H3: Dixon leads Cadillac 1-2 as Porsche gives chase

Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

FE Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II

Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace Frijns and Cassidy "were almost killing each other” with Diriyah E-Prix pace

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent How Wehrlein kicked off Formula E's new season with a statement of intent

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe