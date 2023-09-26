Di Grassi leaves Mahindra Formula E team
Lucas di Grassi has left the Mahindra Formula E team ahead of the 2023-2024 campaign, with the Brazilian’s future racing plans unconfirmed.
The 39-year-old ex-Formula 1 driver has been a stalwart of the all-electric championship since its inception in 2014, winning the inaugural race in Beijing for the Audi-backed Abt team.
His seven-year tenure with the team culminated in the 2016-17 title, while he also finished runner-up and third in the drivers’ standings twice, as well as claiming 12 wins.
After one season with the Venturi squad in 2021-22, where he secured his most recent win in London and finished fifth in the drivers’ standings, di Grassi moved to Mahindra last term.
The partnership began strongly, with di Grassi taking pole and finishing third in the Mexico City season-opener at the wheel of the new Gen3 machine.
But Mahindra struggled with its powertrain for the remainder of the season and di Grassi was only able to claim two more points finishes – slumping to 15th in the drivers’ standings.
On Wednesday, the team announced he would be leaving and it is currently unclear if he will remain on the Formula E grid next season with so few seats available.
Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, M9Electro
Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images
Frederic Bertrand, Mahindra team principal, said: “On behalf of everybody at Mahindra Racing, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Lucas for his contribution to the team over the past year.
“Lucas has played a valuable and integral role since joining us ahead of the Gen3 era, but both parties now feel the time is right to pursue other options for the future.
“He will always remain part of the Mahindra Racing family and leaves with nothing but our best wishes for his future endeavours.”
Mahindra is expected to confirm its 2023-24 driver line-up later this week, with pre-season testing due to take place in Valencia the week commencing 23 October.
Posting on social media, di Grassi said: "I want to express my gratitude to all our team members for the experience we shared during what proved to be a challenging year.
"This decision ultimately benefits us both, as our perspectives and visions have diverged. I wish the team and the company the brightest future ahead."
Hyderabad set to drop from Formula E calendar in 2024
De Vries in Formula E return with Mahindra alongside Mortara
Latest news
Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat
Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat Lawson not distracted by missing 2024 AlphaTauri F1 race seat
Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways
Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways Terminal heat issues cause for concern at Aprilia in MotoGP flyaways
Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'
Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets' Newey: Not working with Ferrari, Hamilton and Alonso in F1 are 'emotional regrets'
How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut
How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut How Japan’s underdog LMP1 helped start Toyota WEC juggernaut
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.