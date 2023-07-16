Subscribe
Previous / Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"
Formula E / Rome ePrix II News

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Jake Dennis has hailed his victory in the second Rome E-Prix this weekend as “the perfect day” after taking back the lead in the Formula E championship. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, 1st position, lifts his trophy

The Andretti Autosport driver took a lights-to-flag victory on Sunday in Rome after starting from pole, leading every lap and taking the bonus point for the fastest lap. 

It means the Briton is 24 points clear of Nick Cassidy in the championship standings after the Envision Racing driver was collected by fellow Kiwi Mitch Evans early in the race which meant neither driver scored points. 

Dennis had stated on Saturday after finishing fourth that it would have been difficult to beat Evans and Cassidy on pure pace after they finished first and second but praised his team for turning things around. 

“A really good day. We didn’t expect it after yesterday’s performance where we were obviously lacking some pace, but we managed to turn it around and come home with the perfect day,” he said. 

“Obviously unfortunate that Mitch and Nick DNF’d but I felt like we still had the pace to win the race even with them there. 

“I think it was a good race as a whole and the team can be really proud of what they did overnight with the improvements, and we delivered the perfect result.” 

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Only two races remain this season at London’s ExCeL where Dennis has performed strongly in the past, taking wins during the last two seasons at the venue. 

Despite heading to the UK with strong previous form and a healthy lead in the standings, Dennis admits that he still ‘needs to bring my A-game’ in order to ensure he can win the championship. 

“It’s definitely on,” said Dennis when asked about his championship chances.  

“Obviously a commanding lead in the championship but the layout is very similar to here in terms of the corner layout, so I expect Jaguar to be strong again. 

“I still need to bring my A-game, I still need to qualify at the front and try and score as many points as possible. 

“It obviously helps with the 24-point lead but nevertheless we just need to work really hard until then and arrive with the best preparation possible.”

shares
comments

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it" Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation"

Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation" Evans: Cassidy Rome E-Prix crash "really s**t situation"

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Jake Dennis More
Jake Dennis
Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues

Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues

Formula E
Portland

Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues Dennis, da Costa lament Portland Formula E strategy miscues

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

IndyCar
Toronto

Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes Palou, Herta and Kirkwood rue Toronto IndyCar qualifying woes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

Latest news

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard scores maiden victory from heroic Palou

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard scores maiden victory from heroic Palou

INDY IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard scores maiden victory from heroic Palou IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard scores maiden victory from heroic Palou

Rossi scores breakthrough GT World Challenge victory at Misano

Rossi scores breakthrough GT World Challenge victory at Misano

WCES GT World Challenge Europe Sprint
Misano

Rossi scores breakthrough GT World Challenge victory at Misano Rossi scores breakthrough GT World Challenge victory at Misano

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day" Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it" Bird concedes Rome Formula E win risk was "not worth it"

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe