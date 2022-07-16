Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / New York City ePrix I News

Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash

New York City E-Prix winner Nick Cassidy's pace was "strong enough" to keep the lead, after his maiden Formula E victory came after crashing and creating a red flag.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash

The Kiwi had largely controlled the race at the Brooklyn Street Circuit from pole and had built a solid gap over eventual runner-up Lucas di Grassi, as light rain suddenly intensified and soaked the track.

Cassidy aquaplaned on a puddle on the run to Turn 6 and hit the wall, where he was followed by di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne.

The race was red-flagged as a result of the crash as Cassidy's team-mate Robin Frijns had avoided the same incident and, after deliberation from race control, proceedings were brought to an end - the results subsequently taken from the end of lap 29 to hand Cassidy the win.

Although the Envision driver admitted that it was not the way he'd have liked to secure his first win in the championship, he was happy with his pace and felt that he had been able to manage the race despite challenges from the cars behind.

"It feels really, really good - it's not quite the way that we would have liked, but I'm definitely going to take it," Cassidy reflected.

"I've had some weekends in this championship where I'm very competitive, and it's not really worked out. And today's quite the opposite. So I'm pretty thankful.

"It's hard to manage these races, especially when you're leading, it's never easy.

"With the guys behind, let's say there's a lot of tactics and it's not easy to be out front.

"But the pace was strong enough to stay there and we were good on energy, we kind of managed through the run and that made the end of the race quite interesting.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Lucas Di Grassi, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.dams, Nissan IM03

Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Lucas Di Grassi, ROKiT Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.dams, Nissan IM03

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"And obviously Lucas was quite quick, as were Robin and Stoffel. So between the four of us, we had a really nice fight. It got slippery, it got fun. But ultimately, a bit too much."

Cassidy added that he was pleased to get the most out of the Envision package, which has been historically strong in New York City, and felt that he had struggled to capitalise on a strong car earlier in the year.

"If you look at Robin and I, we're both strong here, so I think it trends with car performance. We're lucky that we have a strong car here.

"We knew that coming to the weekend, and so we have to maximise when we've got a strong car.

"I probably didn't do that earlier this season, in the first two or three races. I'm glad that I have done now."

Latest news

Evans: De Vries' New York City FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move"
Formula E Formula E

Evans: De Vries' New York City FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move"

Mitch Evans labelled Nyck de Vries's late Turn 10 lunge at Formula E's New York City E-Prix, which resulted in contact with him and Alexander Sims, a "stupid move".

Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form
Formula E Formula E

Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form

Antonio Felix da Costa admitted that he "loves the struggle" of trying to turn his Formula E fortunes around, labelling his New York City E-Prix victory "very physical".

New York City E-Prix: Da Costa beats Vandoorne in Brooklyn
Formula E Formula E

New York City E-Prix: Da Costa beats Vandoorne in Brooklyn

Antonio Felix da Costa converted pole position into his first victory of the 2021-22 Formula E season, holding off new title leader Stoffel Vandoorne in the New York City E-Prix.

New York City E-Prix: da Costa on pole as Cassidy sent to back of grid
Formula E Formula E

New York City E-Prix: da Costa on pole as Cassidy sent to back of grid

Nick Cassidy beat Antonio Felix da Costa by 0.167s in the New York City E-Prix qualifying finale, but was stripped of a second successive pole position following penalties for repairs.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher Plus

Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakech provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Plus

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
