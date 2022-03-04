Cape Town Formula E circuit revealed for expected 2023 debut

Based in the Green Point area of Cape Town, the circuit uses the Cape Town Stadium as a centrepoint and predominantly features the waterfront looking over the Atlantic Ocean.

The circuit opens with a short straight between the Green Point Stadium and the cricket club, and then takes a tight left-hander onto the motorway - before the cars turn off on the next roundabout, which will be employed as a chicane.

Following Granger Bay Boulevard, the cars turn off on Beach Road and follow the coast before turning onto Fritz Sonnenberg Road, heading back towards the central stadium.

Cape Town will be the second African city to host an E-Prix, following Marrakech's spell as a host city at the Circuit Moulay El Hassan.

Upgrades to the roads will begin in April of this year, to be finished in December.

“We’ve had a very positive response within our ecosystem of teams, drivers and sponsors about coming to Cape Town, so we are delighted that the city is joining our Season 9 calendar," said Alberto Longo, Formula E's chief championship officer.

"When I first met Iain Banner [chairman of race promoter e-Movement] in 2019, he said that he was confident that Cape Town had the potential to be one of the top cities on our global calendar. This is my first visit to South Africa and having now seen the beauty of the Mother City, I feel confident that he is right.”

Banner added: “The public has been crying out for an open-wheel, street-circuit race and we are now answering those cries.

"With Table Mountain as the backdrop and Robben Island in the foreground, I have no doubt that Formula E will garner substantial support in Cape Town and throughout South Africa.

"We believe that hosting Formula E in Cape Town will showcase Africa as a role player in the transition to a greener future, and will position the city and the Western Cape as the pioneering renewable energy hub of South Africa."

Cape Town will also host an E-Fest alongside the Formula E round, a sustainability and renewability festival to promote a greener economy and showcase future e-mobility solutions.