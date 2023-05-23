Beckmann officially confirmed with Andretti for Formula E Jakarta

The 23-year-old German has acted as the team's reserve driver for the last two seasons and was always expected to fill in for Lotterer in Indonesia, as the three-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner will spend the same weekend with Porsche's LMDh team in preparation for the 2023 edition of the race.

Beckmann most recently competed in two part-time seasons of Formula 2 in 2021 and 2022, achieving two podiums in that time, and earlier this year drove for the factory Porsche Formula E team in the rookie test following the Berlin E-Prix double-header.

“I’m super grateful for the opportunity to step in for Andre and represent the Andretti Formula E team in Jakarta," said Beckmann.

"Formula E is an incredibly competitive championship, and I’m excited to showcase my capabilities in this unique racing series.

"I would like to thank Michael Andretti and the team for trusting me with this responsibility. I’m going to give my best to achieve a successful outcome for everyone involved.”

Beckmann will make his Formula E debut in the Jakarta double-header on 3-4 June and will partner Jake Dennis in the team, with the Brit currently third in the drivers' standings after finishing third in the latest round in Monaco.

David Beckmann, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“David has proven himself as a highly talented driver and we are delighted to welcome him back into the team for the Jakarta E-Prix," said team principal Roger Griffiths.

"He was part of the team in Season 8 as the oﬃcial reserve driver and he has not only demonstrated his capabilities during the Berlin Rookie Test, but also throughout the Porsche Motorsport development activities.

"He will be an excellent replacement for the double-header weekend.

"We knew from the outset that André's priorities lay within Porsche’s LMDh sportscar squad and were therefore supportive of his commitments outside of Formula E.

"David’s experience in both single-seater championships and as both the team’s and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Reserve and Development Driver will undoubtedly contribute to his seamless transition into the Formula E environment.

"We have full confidence in his ability to represent the team and have no doubt that he will make the most of this opportunity, contributing to our continued success in the championship.”