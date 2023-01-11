Autosport Podcast: Formula E's Gen3 reboot

In many ways it is a reboot for the ground-breaking series. Just before Christmas we dispatched our Formula E man Jake Boxall-Legge to Valencia for the pre-season test, to take a close look at the new generation.

We dive into what is so special about the Gen3 cars, which drivers and teams are the ones to look out for this season plus is this the reset the series needs to reach the motorsport mainstream.

PLUS: Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

Podcast host Martyn Lee is joined by Autosport Formula E reporter and technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge to fill in the details.

You can listen to the podcast using the player below, or via all good audio platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.