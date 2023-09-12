Subscribe
Previous / Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC
Formula E News

Andretti Global signs Nato to replace Lotterer in Formula E

Norman Nato will replace Andre Lotterer at the Andretti Global Formula E team next season as the all-electric championship's round of musical chairs continues.

James Newbold
By:
Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team

Frenchman Nato departed the Nissan team after a single season that peaked with second in Rome, with former Mahindra driver Oliver Rowland returning to the squad he previously drove for in its Nissan e.dams guise to partner Sacha Fenestraz.

Lotterer's departure from Formula E to concentrate fully on his World Endurance Championship endeavours with Porsche, which was announced last week, opened up a berth at Michael Andretti's Porsche customer squad which took Jake Dennis to the first title of FE's Gen3 regulations this season.

Nato, who has a single FE victory for the team now called Maserati MSG in its previous guise as Venturi Racing at Berlin in 2021, will therefore join his fourth different outfit in FE and race with a fourth different powertrain having made two outings for Jaguar in 2022 in Seoul. 

He will partner defending world champion Dennis.

The 31-year-old, who finished 10th in the 2022-23 standings, said: "I am thrilled to be a part of the Andretti Formula E family for Season 10.

"It's highly exciting to be given the opportunity to have a car capable of winning. I'm looking forward to working with the team and contributing to the team's long history of success."

Andretti Global was recently renamed from its long-term guise of Andretti Autosport as it bids to join the Formula 1 grid in future in partnership with General Motors.

Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team

Norman Nato, Nissan Formula E Team

Photo by: Nick Dungan / Motorsport Images

Announcing Nato's arrival at the team, CEO and chairman Michael Andretti said: "I'm confident of the direction that Andretti Formula E is heading as we gear up for Season 10. The addition of Norman to our roster reflects our shared mindsets for the pursuit of victory and passion for winning.

"Norman brings great experience and skill with him, and he caught our attention with his progress throughout the season.

"After Jake's remarkable victory in the Driver's Championship this year, the bar has been set high, and we're hungry for more."

Before joining Formula E, Nato was a race winner in the WEC with the Rebellion LMP1 outfit during the 2019-20 season, taking victories at Shanghai and the Circuit of the Americas.

shares
comments

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Friday favourite: The Californian who rescued a doomed Toyota Le Mans result

Friday favourite: The Californian who rescued a doomed Toyota Le Mans result

Le Mans

Friday favourite: The Californian who rescued a doomed Toyota Le Mans result Friday favourite: The Californian who rescued a doomed Toyota Le Mans result

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Plus
Plus
WEC

The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023 The other Dutch racing ace enjoying a standout 2023

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

IndyCar

Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs Rosenqvist joins Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 IndyCar season, Pagenaud departs

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta tops crash-filled opening practice

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta tops crash-filled opening practice

IndyCar
Laguna Seca

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta tops crash-filled opening practice IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta tops crash-filled opening practice

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Formula E

Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC Lotterer announces Formula E exit to focus on WEC

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

IndyCar

Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global

Latest news

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP

MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round MotoGP’s lack of spectacle under fire again after “no show” Misano round

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test FIA plans more aggressive F1 wheel cover solution for next spray test

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Fuji

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Fuji

WEC WEC
Fuji

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Fuji 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Fuji

Hyundai announces line-up for WRC Central European Rally

Hyundai announces line-up for WRC Central European Rally

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

Hyundai announces line-up for WRC Central European Rally Hyundai announces line-up for WRC Central European Rally

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe