FIA F3 / Zandvoort Race report

F3 Zandvoort: Martins takes maiden win as title rivals non-score

By:

Victor Martins captured his first FIA Formula 3 victory at Zandvoort, with a convincing charge through the field putting him third in the drivers standings.

The 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup champion, who had been runner-up twice in his maiden season of F3, scored his debut win in a dramatic race as title rivals Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan finished outside the points following incidents in the last two laps.

From fifth on the grid, having finished race one in eighth, MP Motorsport driver Martins worked his way to the lead by lap 16 of 24 by passing fellow Frenchman Clement Novalak, who finished second as Frederik Vesti completed the podium for ART Grand Prix.

Martins’ team-mate Caio Collet took fourth, with David Schumacher in fifth for Trident and Prema Racing’s Olli Caldwell in sixth.

Trident driver Novalak had taken the lead from pole starter Ido Cohen (Carlin) by Turn 1, leading the two-wide pack in a chaotic exit from the banking at Turn 3 before Johnathan Hoggard took a trip through the gravel.

The safety car was deployed on lap three when Lorenzo Colombo (Campos) suffered a left-rear puncture after contact with Hunter Yeany in Turn 1.

Racing resumed on lap six, and Martins soon took advantage of Cohen and Vesti’s battle for second to sweep up the inside of the Dane at Turn 3.

A DRS train had formed by lap nine, with Cohen at one point closing to within 0.7s of Novalak before falling back again.

By the halfway point, Vesti was right on the gearbox of Martins, while Novalak broke the one-second DRS window to Cohen and had built a 1.3s buffer.

Roman Stanek, Hitech Grand Prix, Ido Cohen, Carlin Buzz Racing and Oliver Rasmussen, HWA Racelab at the start

Roman Stanek, Hitech Grand Prix, Ido Cohen, Carlin Buzz Racing and Oliver Rasmussen, HWA Racelab at the start

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Martins eventually gained the momentum to pass Cohen with the help of DRS on the start-finish straight on lap 14, Vesti following him through one lap later in an almost carbon-copy of Martins’ earlier move.

Martins took just two laps to pass Novalak around the outside of Turn 1 and was never headed thereafter, surviving a safety car restart with two laps to go necessitated by Amaury Cordeel beaching his Campus car in the Turn 1 gravel.

Before the interruption, points leader Hauger had cleared team-mate Caldwell for fifth, and made short work of Cohen to grab fourth.

But on the restart, Cohen made contact with Hauger into the Turn 3 banking, causing Hauger to suffer a right-rear puncture and plunge down the order.

On a dramatic final lap, Schumacher passed Caldwell for fifth, before Doohan went off the road and dropped from ninth to 18th.

Zandvoort F3 race two results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport  
2 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 0.300
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 2.000
4 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 2.400
5 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 3.800
6 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 5.100
7 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 5.500
8 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 6.700
9 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 7.200
10 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 7.700
11 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 8.300
12 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.100
13 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 10.100
14 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 10.900
15 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 10.900
16 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 11.600
17 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 12.000
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 12.400
19 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 13.100
20 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 13.300
21 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.600
22 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.900
23 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.000
24 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14.800
25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 22.100
  Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin  
  Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam  
  Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing  
  Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP  
  Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing  
