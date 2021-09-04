Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
FIA F3 News

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

By:

The season finale of FIA Formula 3 has been moved from the Circuit of the Americas to Sochi after "unavoidable logistical changes" scuppered plans to race in the US.

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

The seventh round was due to take place in Austin from 22-24 October in support of the US Grand Prix, but will now take place a month earlier, from 24-26 September, at the Russian Grand Prix.

Organisers said the changes, which "heavily impacted the overall costs of the planned Austin event," meant the series could no longer race there, and the finale will now take place on the same weekend as the sixth round of FIA Formula 2.

Teams were informed of the move over the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

In a statement, organisers said: "The FIA Formula 3 Championship promoter, Formula 1 and the FIA announce that the final round of the 2021 F3 season will be hosted alongside Formula 1 and Formula 2 in Sochi, Russia, on September 24-26, in lieu of Austin, USA.

"This modification of the calendar has been agreed by all stakeholders following unavoidable logistical changes that heavily impacted the overall costs of the planned Austin event for F3.

"The F3 promoter confirms that there will be three races held for both F2 and F3 over the course of the Sochi event."

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel added: “I want to thank F1 and the FIA, our teams and everyone involved, including the Sochi promoters, for agreeing on such short notice to this change. We are pleased to bring our two categories to Russia again, but I am also sorry for not taking F3 to Austin this year, and I’m looking forward to racing there in the future.”

W Series, which is also set to conclude at COTA, intend to still race in America currently.

shares
comments
Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

Previous article

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

22 h
2
MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

22 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen tops final practice from Bottas and Hamilton

2 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes-powered drivers move to freshest engines after Hamilton issue

1 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

3 h
Latest news
FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

35m
Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

3 h
F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
F3

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

Sep 3, 2021
F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session
F3

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

Sep 3, 2021
Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins
F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

Aug 29, 2021
More
Megan White
Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season Zandvoort
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

W Series Zandvoort: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell Zandvoort
W Series

W Series Zandvoort: Kimilainen takes first pole of the season ahead of Powell

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Zandvoort Plus
W Series

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

Trending Today

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi "happy" Dovizioso will be his final MotoGP team-mate

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen tops final practice from Bottas and Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen tops final practice from Bottas and Hamilton

Mercedes-powered drivers move to freshest engines after Hamilton issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes-powered drivers move to freshest engines after Hamilton issue

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses "special solution" amid Red Bull FIA engine query

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Dutch GP session timings and how to watch

Verstappen summoned to stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned to stewards for overtaking under red flag

Kubica to race in Dutch GP after Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica to race in Dutch GP after Raikkonen tests positive for COVID-19

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3 FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice session

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.