Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test Next / Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
FIA F3 News

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

By:

FIA Formula 3 boss Bruno Michel said the splitting of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 series over race weekends has given “a lot more visibility” to F3.

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

In previous years, the two support series have shared race weekends for the majority of rounds, but for 2021 the two series have been separated in order to cut costs for the nine teams which run in both series after the COVID-19 pandemic hit finances.

Michel says it was not “originally what we planned to do when we decided to split the two categories” but said F3 has been “much more in the picture than if it was with F2 and F1 on the same weekend.”

He said: “There’s been more focus, for sure. The fact that F3 has become over a race weekend the main support race for Formula 1.

“Of course, it gives a lot more visibility to F3 and a lot more awareness.

“That was not originally what we planned to do when we decided to split the two categories, but we knew that it would have an impact, definitely, on the visibility of F3.

“And for sure, and I think if you take the social media argument of it, yes, F3 has been much more in the picture than if it was with F2 and F1 on the same weekend.”

Clement Novalak, Trident

Clement Novalak, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

He also said there were not plans to do an F3 documentary series in the same vein as Drive to Survive or Chasing the Dream “for the moment,” but said this series of the F2 show would focus more on F3.

“I don’t know – for this season, for sure not,” he said. “It’s quite heavy work and heavy organisation, even if it’s not Netflix, to have the kind of documentary that we had for F2.

“So we haven’t yet thought about it. We can think maybe about it in the future because it will be easier to organise since we don’t have F2 and F3 in the same weekend, but doing something exclusively on F3 I’m not sure.

“On the other hand, we will have this year in the Chasing the Dream documentary, [it] will probably focus more on F3 than on F2.

“So we’re going to talk also about F3 in Chasing the Dream.”

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test

Previous article

Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test

Next article

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Author Megan White

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

May 21, 2021
Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

May 18, 2021
Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
F3

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

May 17, 2021
Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus
F3

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

May 14, 2021
Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test
F3

Novalak fastest on second day of Jerez F3 test

May 13, 2021
More
Megan White
What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?
Formula 1

What does the UK government’s international travel traffic light system mean for racing fans?

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season
W Series

W Series continues free-to-air broadcasts with Channel 4 for 2021 season

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020
Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time Plus

Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time

The passing of Ralt boss Ron Tauranac last week drew tributes from around the world, not least from the bosses of three prominent teams on whom the Australian designer made a lasting impression

FIA F3
Jul 24, 2020

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
FIA F2 FIA F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
FIA F3 FIA F3

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus
FIA F3 FIA F3

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.