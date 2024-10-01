McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema

Ugo Ugochukwu has become Prema's first signing for the 2025 Formula 3 season.

The American 17-year-old is the third driver announced for the first season with new Dallara-built cars, joining returning competitors Charlie Wurz and Mari Boya, who will race for Trident and Campos respectively.

Prema is likely to field an all-new line-up given the strong campaigns of Gabriele Mini, Arvid Lindblad and Dino Beganovic this term – as all three finished inside the top six of the drivers’ standings.

In stepping up with Prema, McLaren junior Ugochukwu continues a relationship that began in 2022 and has seen them compete together in multiple F4 disciplines.

This season Ugochukwu has contested the Formula Regional European Championship, and is currently 14th in the standings with a single podium result to his name.

“I’m really happy to announce that I will be racing with Prema in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship,” said Ugochukwu.

“Working with all the people here is special, the chemistry is excellent and it makes the work really enjoyable on and off the track.

“We have had two positive seasons together and I’m looking forward to building on that and I’m sure we will have a good year.”

Ugo Ugochukwu at the 2023 Macau Grand Prix Photo by: Macau GP

Ugochukwu previously took part in the post-season F3 tests with Rodin and finished 15th on his F3 debut in the 2023 Macau Grand Prix with Trident.

“We enjoyed working with Ugo in the last two years from Formula 4 to Formula Regional, and we think he has great potential,” added Prema team principal Rene Rosin.

“We are convinced that he will be a great fit for FIA Formula 3 next year in terms of approach and driving style.

“We will soon start preparations and we look forward to helping him make a smooth and successful transition to the new series.”

McLaren is currently represented in the F1 support paddock by F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto as well as F3 racers Alex Dunne and Martinius Stenshorne.

All three are yet to confirm their 2025 plans.