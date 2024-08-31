All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
FIA F3 Monza

F3 reveals new Dallara racer to debut in 2025

New F3 car will race for the next three seasons at least

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
F3 2025 car

F3 2025 car

Photo by: FIA F3

The FIA Formula 3 Championship has lifted the covers of its all-new 2025 car in a special launch ceremony at Monza.

The Dallara-built car will debut next year and is confirmed to run for the next three seasons, replacing the outgoing F3 2019 model.

Visually, it has similarities to the current F1 and F2 models, with curved front and rear endplates.

Although F3 has not been lacking for overtaking, the new car is said to have been designed to “boost overtaking capabilities” and has undergone a significant testing process, with 2,000km completed since June last year.

“I am very pleased to unveil our new F3 car, which will race for the next three seasons,” said F3 CEO Bruno Michel.

“Just like the current F2 car, together with the FIA, we have designed a machine that is challenging, safe, and the perfect tool to prepare young drivers who aspire to race in F1 in the future.

“The 2025 F3 car has been designed to provide exciting racing, with a lot of overtaking opportunities. We have also worked to ensure this new car fits all types of drivers, taking into account the FIA’s requirements regarding the steering effort.

“With this in mind, we have enhanced our car’s driveability and comfort to further ensure the new generation car is more inclusive.”

F3 2025 car

F3 2025 car

Photo by: FIA F3

As with the current car, the new machine is powered by a 3.4-litre naturally aspirated Mecachrome V6 engine that delivers 380 horsepower, but it will run on 100% sustainable fuel which is being developed by Aramco.

Michel also revealed that “several parts of the F3 2025 will use recycled carbon”, and it will run on 16-inch tyres that will nave a natural rubber component.

The car has been devised such that it can be managed with 11 operational staff as part of a drive to control costs.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The F3 Championship continues to deliver exhilarating racing, close title fights and most importantly is a fundamental training ground for future members of the Formula 1 grid.

“It is important that the next generation of stars can continue to hone their skills in an F3 car designed to help all drivers progress through the motorsport pyramid.

“This new car also takes a significant step forward in our sustainability journey by running on fuel that meets the FIA’s 100% sustainability fuel standard, an innovation that will come to Formula 1 in 2026.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Italy: Tramnitz scores maiden win as title fight rolls on to finale
Next article Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory
Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar

Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar

FIA F3
Monza
Overtaking and safety – why F3’s new car has a sense of the familiar
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Live: Italian GP updates - Qualifying

Live: Italian GP updates - Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Live: Italian GP updates - Qualifying
MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles

MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles

MGP MotoGP
Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Dominant Marquez ends win drought in sprint, Bagnaia struggles
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory

F2 FIA F2
Monza
F2 Italy: Bearman blasts to sprint race victory
The subtle McLaren upgrades that highlight its F1 title focus

The subtle McLaren upgrades that highlight its F1 title focus

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
The subtle McLaren upgrades that highlight its F1 title focus

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe