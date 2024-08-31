F3 reveals new Dallara racer to debut in 2025

The FIA Formula 3 Championship has lifted the covers of its all-new 2025 car in a special launch ceremony at Monza.

The Dallara-built car will debut next year and is confirmed to run for the next three seasons, replacing the outgoing F3 2019 model.

Visually, it has similarities to the current F1 and F2 models, with curved front and rear endplates.

Although F3 has not been lacking for overtaking, the new car is said to have been designed to “boost overtaking capabilities” and has undergone a significant testing process, with 2,000km completed since June last year.

“I am very pleased to unveil our new F3 car, which will race for the next three seasons,” said F3 CEO Bruno Michel.

“Just like the current F2 car, together with the FIA, we have designed a machine that is challenging, safe, and the perfect tool to prepare young drivers who aspire to race in F1 in the future.

“The 2025 F3 car has been designed to provide exciting racing, with a lot of overtaking opportunities. We have also worked to ensure this new car fits all types of drivers, taking into account the FIA’s requirements regarding the steering effort.

“With this in mind, we have enhanced our car’s driveability and comfort to further ensure the new generation car is more inclusive.”

F3 2025 car Photo by: FIA F3

As with the current car, the new machine is powered by a 3.4-litre naturally aspirated Mecachrome V6 engine that delivers 380 horsepower, but it will run on 100% sustainable fuel which is being developed by Aramco.

Michel also revealed that “several parts of the F3 2025 will use recycled carbon”, and it will run on 16-inch tyres that will nave a natural rubber component.

The car has been devised such that it can be managed with 11 operational staff as part of a drive to control costs.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The F3 Championship continues to deliver exhilarating racing, close title fights and most importantly is a fundamental training ground for future members of the Formula 1 grid.

“It is important that the next generation of stars can continue to hone their skills in an F3 car designed to help all drivers progress through the motorsport pyramid.

“This new car also takes a significant step forward in our sustainability journey by running on fuel that meets the FIA’s 100% sustainability fuel standard, an innovation that will come to Formula 1 in 2026.”