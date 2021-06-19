Tickets Subscribe
France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins
FIA F3 / Paul Ricard Race report

France F3: Arthur Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

By:

Arthur Leclerc took his first victory in FIA Formula 3 in Saturday’s second sprint race, leading a Prema Racing 1-2 at Paul Ricard ahead of team-mate Dennis Hauger.

The Monegasque rookie scored his first F3 points for the Italian outfit after starting on reverse grid pole, crossing the finish line four seconds ahead of Red Bull junior Hauger, who leads the championship standings.

Prema had looked set to take a podium lock-out, with Olli Caldwell in third, before he was overtaken by MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins on the penultimate lap, taking his second consecutive podium of the weekend.

Alpine Academy driver Martins once again stormed through the field at his home round, climbing from 11th to third after finishing this morning’s race second from 10th on the grid.

Trident’s Jack Doohan finished fifth, while his team-mate Clement Novalak claimed sixth on home soil.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Jak Crawford and MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet both stalled on the starting grid, but managed to get their cars fired up after some time.

Leclerc led into Turn 1, with Caldwell emerging behind him in the fight for second, and extended his gap to over a second by the second lap.

Elsewhere, Doohan managed to pass Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa to take fourth, while Collet’s race was over after he was involved in a collision.

By the fifth lap, Doohan had joined the back of the front three in podium battle, running just a second behind third-placed Hauger, with Martins just one second behind him.

But two laps later, Martins managed to pass Doohan, while Hauger overtook Caldwell for second place, trailing 1.8 seconds behind leader Leclerc – a lead which he had increased to 2.3s by lap 10.

Jack Doohan, Trident and Victor Martins, MP Motorsport

Jack Doohan, Trident and Victor Martins, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Carlin’s Ido Cohen was handed a ten-second penalty for causing a collision after he was involved in an incident with HWA Racelab’s Rafael Villagomez – his second penalty of the day after an earlier incident, which also involved Villagomez, gave him a five-second penalty. Cohen later returned to the pits and retired from the race.

Two laps from the end of the race, race one winner Alexander Smolyar (ART Grand Prix) came out best in a tussle with Iwasa and Calan Williams (Jenzer Motorsport) for seventh place. Williams also passed Iwasa for eighth on the last lap.

ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti, who finished tenth, will start on pole in tomorrow’s feature race, ahead of Hauger in second.

Martins will line up third, with Doohan in fourth and Collet in fifth.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 2 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam -  
2 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 4.200 4.200
3 17 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 8.000 8.000
4 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 9.300 9.300
5 4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 10.000 10.000
6 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 12.700 12.700
7 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 18.000 18.000
8 26 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20.600 20.600
9 11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 22.100 22.100
10 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 24.900 24.900
11 6 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 25.300 25.300
12 29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 25.800 25.800
13 14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 25.900 25.900
14 10 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 26.300 26.300
15 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 30.600 30.600
16 20 Pierre-Louis Chovet Spain Campos Racing 30.900 30.900
17 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 31.400 31.400
18 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.500 31.500
19 19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 33.600 33.600
20 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 34.100 34.100
21 15 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 36.900 36.900
22 24 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 38.300 38.300
23 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 42.100 42.100
24 22 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 46.200 46.200
25 31 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 52.000 52.000
26 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 56.100 56.100
27 16 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 58.500 58.500
28 28 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'02.500 1'02.500
  23 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 6 laps  
  18 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport    
View full results
