F3 Spa: Barnard wins mixed up feature race as title battle goes to the wire
Taylor Barnard took his maiden Formula 3 victory in a mixed-up feature race at Spa on a damp track, while the championship battle rolls onto the final round.
The Jenzer Motorsport driver, who lined up 10th for Sunday’s race, took advantage of starting on wets on the damp track as the leaders ran on slicks to make huge moves on the first lap.
He was running second by lap three behind Paul Aron, who started 11th, before the Prema driver pitted for slick tyres.
This handed Barnard the lead, and despite a strong challenge from Christian Mansell (Campos), who had started 23rd, the Briton held on to take his second podium of the weekend.
Nikita Bedrin completed the podium for Jenzer, taking his second rostrum in as many rounds, ahead of team-mate Alex Garcia in fourth to see all three Jenzer cars in the top four.
It was a disappointing race for the title contenders, all of whom started on the slick tyres bar Aron, who finished eighth after the pit gamble failed to pay off.
Poleman Pepe Marti struggled in his Campos-run car, finishing ninth, while championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto finished 11th for Trident ahead of Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) in 12th.
The race, which was shortened from 18 to 15 laps ahead of the weekend, started behind the safety car amid damp conditions after Gabriele Mini (Hitech) crashed on his way to the grid.
Aron immediately made a charge on the wet tyres, firing up the inside of La Source to clear three cars before making it past Trident’s Leonardo Fornaroli and Marti for the lead on the Kemmel Straight.
The frontrunners quickly dropped back, allowing the likes of all three Jenzers, Mansell, Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) and PHM’s Sophia Floersch, who lined up 24th before a fierce charge, to take advantage.
The safety car was deployed on lap four after Trident driver Oliver Goethe had a big smash out of Eau Rouge, with Aron stopping for the slick tyres in an early gamble, handing the lead to Barnard.
Racing resumed on lap eight, with Saturday sprint winner Caio Collet (Van Amersfoort Racing) taking ninth at Turn 1 before passing MP driver Mari Boya for eighth along the Kemmel Straight.
Zak O'Sullivan, Prema Racing
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
O’Sullivan had been running in 10th, but fell back to 12th after running wide as his slicks struggled for grip.
Mansell and Barnard were embroiled in a fierce fight for the lead on lap 11, with Mansell running wide at Les Combes and going through the run off as they tussled for the lead.
The Campos driver tried another move two laps later, but Barnard put up a staunch defence to hold off his fellow rookie.
Barnard then managed to clear a 1.5s gap to Mansell, with a further six seconds to Bedrin in third.
Though Bortoleto made progress behind, he was unable to get into the points, passing O’Sullivan for 11th on the penultimate lap.
Collet finished fifth ahead of Montoya, with Floersch sixth having made up 18 places.
Aron took eighth after his early pitstop, with Marti in ninth and Franco Colapinto rounding off the top 10 for MP Motorsport.
Bortoleto remains on 144 points heading into the final round, with Aron on 106 in second ahead of Marti on 105.
F3 Spa: Feature race results:
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|27
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer Motorsport
|2
|24
|C.Mansell
|Campos Racing
|1.529
|3
|26
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer Motorsport
|7.703
|4
|28
|Alejandro García
|Jenzer Motorsport
|8.915
|5
|17
|Caio Collet
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|20.053
|6
|14
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|20.172
|7
|29
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|20.533
|8
|1
|Paul Aron
|Prema Racing
|28.760
|9
|23
|Pepe Martí
|Campos Racing
|30.172
|10
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|31.547
|11
|5
|G.Bortoleto
|Trident
|32.595
|12
|3
|Zak O'Sullivan
|Prema Racing
|33.068
|13
|11
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsport
|34.910
|14
|4
|L.Fornaroli
|Trident
|35.731
|15
|7
|Kaylen Frederick
|ART Grand Prix
|35.959
|16
|2
|Dino Beganovic
|Prema Racing
|37.752
|17
|9
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|40.127
|18
|19
|Tom Smith
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|43.351
|19
|12
|Jonny Edgar
|MP Motorsport
|45.093
|20
|8
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|45.875
|21
|18
|R.Villagómez
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|51.388
|22
|25
|Hugh Barter
|Campos Racing
|1'09.043
|23
|16
|Luke Browning
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|1'38.817
|24
|21
|F.Simonazzi
|Rodin Carlin
|2'17.172
|25
|31
|Michael Shin
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|1 lap /59.109
|20
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|Retirement
|22
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|Retirement
|30
|Roberto Faria
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|Retirement
|6
|Oliver Goethe
|Trident
|Retirement
|15
|Gabriele Minì
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|Not started
Latest news
Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP
Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP Video: Red Bull domination and wet weather woes at the F1 Belgian GP
London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages
London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages
Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP
Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP
BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three
BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.