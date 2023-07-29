Subscribe
Previous / Spa F3 sprint race to be awarded points in FIA U-turn Next / F3 Spa: Barnard wins mixed up feature race as title battle goes to the wire
FIA F3 / Spa News

Beganovic handed penalty for Bortoleto Spa F3 sprint clash

Dino Beganovic has been handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision with championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto in Saturday’s Formula 3 sprint race at Spa.

Megan White
By:
Dino Beganovic, Prema Racing

The Prema driver ran into the back of Trident rival Bortoleto after he had passed him for ninth at Turn 1 on lap nine.

Bortoleto slowed before coming to a stop on track after Radillon having suffered damage to the rear of his car, prompting another safety car in a much-interrupted race.

The penalty drops Beganovic from ninth in the classification to 23rd. He also received two penalty points for the incident.

Speaking after the collision, Bortoleto said: “We were in T1, I think conditions were very tricky in this moment.

“I think for him it’s just the braking point, he braked a little bit too late and at the end he hit me and hit my diffuser.

“Then after we don’t know what happened exactly, we don’t know if this is the reason we stop two corners later or not, but we had a problem on the car.

“Things that can happen in the race, especially in these conditions when it’s wet and drying up and slick tyres are very tricky.

“So I don’t blame him, it’s racing and let’s go for it tomorrow.”

He added: “It wasn’t a puncture, it was probably something on the back of my car when I got hit but we are not sure.”

The FIA stewards said: “On the approach to Turn 1, Car 2 was behind Car 5. At the breaking point, Car 2 misjudged his speed and position behind Car 5 and subsequently collided into Car 5.

“The driver of Car 2 explained that any other evasive action by him may have resulted in a more serious collision.

“The Stewards appreciated the driver's candid feedback and for taking responsibility for the incident.”

Campos Racing title rival Pepe Marti escaped any further action after he crashed into Rodin Carlin driver Ido Cohen when rejoining the track.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

He had been involved in a collision with Gabriele Mini (Hitech) which saw him nudged into a spin on the run-off area at Turn 10 when he attempted to rejoin the track.

Marti was unable to spin due to grip levels and waited to rejoin while he had a limited field of vision.

A marshal, who had his hand raised in a “stop gesture", then waved his arm to signal the Marti to rejoin, when he hit Cohen.

The stewards said: “The marshal’s field of view may have been limited and therefore was not able to take note of Car 22 that was approaching at race pace. Car 23 collided into Car 22.

“Car 22 was only able to take slight evasive action to avoid Car 23 as it re-joined.

“Having considered the matter extensively, the Stewards, view that Car 23 has acted based on the instructions received by the marshal at the opposite end of the track.

“The Stewards elect to take this into account as a mitigating circumstance and deem to take no further action on Car 23.”

Mini was handed a 10-second penalty for his part in the collision with Marti, which is converted to a five-place grid drop for tomorrow’s feature race, pushing him from third to eighth.

The sprint race was initially classified without points, but the FIA has since made a U-turn on this decision as it deemed the full distance had been completed and the shortened-contest rule did not apply.

shares
comments

Spa F3 sprint race to be awarded points in FIA U-turn

F3 Spa: Barnard wins mixed up feature race as title battle goes to the wire
Megan White More
Megan White
Sainz criticises Piastri's "optimistic" move in Spa F1 clash which led both to DNF

Sainz criticises Piastri's "optimistic" move in Spa F1 clash which led both to DNF

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Sainz criticises Piastri's "optimistic" move in Spa F1 clash which led both to DNF Sainz criticises Piastri's "optimistic" move in Spa F1 clash which led both to DNF

F2 Spa: Doohan wins from 11th, Pourchaire takes points lead after Vesti drama

F2 Spa: Doohan wins from 11th, Pourchaire takes points lead after Vesti drama

FIA F2
Spa

F2 Spa: Doohan wins from 11th, Pourchaire takes points lead after Vesti drama F2 Spa: Doohan wins from 11th, Pourchaire takes points lead after Vesti drama

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Latest news

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

FE Formula E
London ePrix II

London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages London E-Prix: Cassidy dominates wet Formula E finale after two stoppages

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP Red Bull suffers second broken F1 trophy in a row at Belgian GP

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

BTCC BTCC
Croft Circuit

BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three BTCC Croft: Turkington holds firm to win race three

Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange

Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange Verstappen "50/50" on response to F1 race engineer in tense Belgian GP exchange

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Megan White

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Megan White

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Bahrain
Megan White

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Bahrain
Megan White

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
Haydn Cobb

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe