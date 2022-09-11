Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight Next / Martins thought of Lewis Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after F3 Monza red flag
FIA F3 / Monza Race report

F3 Monza: Martins crowned 2022 champion in red-flagged finale

Alpine Formula 1 junior driver Victor Martins claimed the FIA Formula 3 title at a red-flagged Monza finale despite a penalty, as Zane Maloney took the race victory.

Megan White
By:
F3 Monza: Martins crowned 2022 champion in red-flagged finale

The feature race at Monza was stopped on lap 16 after Kush Maini (MP Motorsport) spun at the exit of Lesmo 2, collecting Brad Benavides on their way into the barrier.

This had prompted the cars to return to the pitlane, but Martins was then handed a five-second penalty, having previously been waved the black and white flag for exceeding track limits on lap seven.

The penalty demoted Martins from third to fifth, but when fourth-placed Jenzer driver William Alatalo was also awarded a five-second penalty, it promoted Martins back up to the fourth place he needed to secure the title.

Maloney's race victory earned the Barbadian second in the championship, having fended off Martins and Oliver Bearman as the trio contended for the title on track prior to the red flag.

At the start, Maloney had passed Trident team-mate Roman Stanek off the line before taking the lead from polesitter Alexander Smolyar at Turns 1 and 2.

But racing was interrupted almost immediately by a first-lap safety car, deployed after David Vidales (Campos) and Van Amersfoort Racing’s Rafael Villagomez ran into the gravel at the first Lesmo. 

Racing resumed on lap five, and Maloney elected to get racing back to full speed early - but with the drivers behind grabbing a tow along the start-finish straight, he was vulnerable to attack from Smolyar. The Russian got ahead into the corner before locking up, delaying Maloney as he ran deep, allowing Martins to pass both and claim the lead into the second chicane. 

Starting lap eight, Maloney also passed Smolyar into Turn 1, before reclaiming the lead from Martins on the following tour.

Zane Maloney, Trident

Zane Maloney, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Behind, Bearman was brought into play as Stanek and Arthur Leclerc ahead were forced to take to the Turn 1 exit road, slaloming through the bollards and losing time after Leclerc was pitched across Smolyar's bows.

Bearman then passed Smolyar for third at Ascari, the MP Motorsport driver eventually retiring from suspension damage sustained in a brush with Stanek.

Bearman took second from Martins down to Turn 1 on lap 12, and Prema driver soon closed on Maloney. He was within 0.5s of the Trident driver by the following lap, almost clinching the lead at Turn 1 as Maloney locked up.

But the red flag for the collision between Maini and Benavides brought the race to a shuddering halt and, due to scheduling, the race was not restarted.

After Martins' penalty, Jak Crawford was classified behind Maloney and Bearman in third having avoided the earlier skirmish between Leclerc and Stanek.

This cemented the teams' title for Prema, which deposes 2021 winner Trident from the crown.

Behind Martins, Leclerc thus finished fifth, with Stanek and Alatalo classified in sixth and seventh respectively after the Finn's penalty rescued Martins' title.

Jonny Edgar finished eighth for Trident, with Hitech driver Isack Hadjar, who had been a strong title contender until he crashed out of Friday’s qualifying session, in ninth and Reece Ushijima rounding off the top 10 for VAR.

F3 Monza feature race results (15 laps):

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident -  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 0.5 0.500
3 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 5.0 5.000
4 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 6.0 6.000
5 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 6.0 6.000
6 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 6.4 6.400
7 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 9.6 9.600
8 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 12.0 12.000
9 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 13.5 13.500
10 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 14.2 14.200
11 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 14.6 14.600
12 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15.6 15.600
13 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 16.8 1 Lap
14 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 18.0 1 Lap
15 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 20.9 2 Laps
16 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21.1 2 Laps
17 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 21.2 2 Laps
18 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 21.8 2 Laps
19 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23.7 2 Laps
20 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 24.3 2 Laps
21 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 29.2 2 Laps
22 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 30.1 2 Laps
23 Alessandro Famularo Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 43.1 2 Laps
24 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'01.8 2 Laps
25 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1'02.5 2 Laps
26 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 1'33.0 2 Laps
27 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 27.1 2 Laps
28 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 35.8 2 Laps
29 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing    
30 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing    
View full results
shares
comments
Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight
Previous article

Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight
Next article

Martins thought of Lewis Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after F3 Monza red flag

Martins thought of Lewis Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after F3 Monza red flag
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 stewards apologise to Vips for "administrative error" penalty Monza
FIA F2

F2 stewards apologise to Vips for "administrative error" penalty

Bearman wanted red-flagged Monza F3 feature race to restart Monza
FIA F3

Bearman wanted red-flagged Monza F3 feature race to restart

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

Bearman wanted red-flagged Monza F3 feature race to restart
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bearman wanted red-flagged Monza F3 feature race to restart

Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman says he would have liked for the red-flagged FIA Formula 3 finale at Monza to be restarted, but accepts it was “completely out of our control.”

Martins thought of Lewis Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after F3 Monza red flag
FIA F3 FIA F3

Martins thought of Lewis Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after F3 Monza red flag

Victor Martins says he was thinking about Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 Formula 1 season finale when the final FIA Formula 3 race of the season was red-flagged.

F3 Monza: Martins crowned 2022 champion in red-flagged finale
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Monza: Martins crowned 2022 champion in red-flagged finale

Alpine Formula 1 junior driver Victor Martins claimed the FIA Formula 3 title at a red-flagged Monza finale despite a penalty, as Zane Maloney took the race victory.

Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight

Ollie Bearman says he thought he had one more lap remaining in his fight for the win against Franco Colapinto in the Monza F3 sprint race.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.