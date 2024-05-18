All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
FIA F3 Imola
Race report

F3 Imola: Goethe reinstated as sprint race winner after penalty rescinded

Oliver Goethe has been reinstated as winner of the Formula 3 sprint race at Imola after his post-race penalty was rescinded, meaning he keeps the victory after a last-lap overtake on Noel Leon.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Goethe had been given a five-second penalty for not staying above the minimum time during the safety car period, but upon review the stewards revoked the penalty as it didn’t reflect changes to the 2024 sporting regulations made at the start of the season.

The German has been handed back his win, having passed Leon on the final lap at a virtual safety car restart.

Leon had negotiated the various interruptions in a stop-start race, but with Goethe’s penalty overturned, it was double disaster for the Mexican as he was given a post-race five-second penalty for weaving behind the safety car.

That, plus Tim Tramnitz’s own penalty being rescinded for the same reason as Goethe’s, means the MP Motorsport driver moves up to second and Loen drops to third.

Championship leader Luke Browning had been on to finish sixth and open up a gap at the top having entered the race level on points with Leonardo Fornaroli.

But a late incident left him in the gravel at Tosa, continuing his run of failing to score in a sprint race this season.

In a typically frenetic start, polesitter Kaper Sztuka was quickly thrust down the order and out of the podium places with Leon, Tramnitz and sixth-placed starter Goethe all making ground.

But the action was quickly halted by a safety car intervention as Mari Boya’s Campos Racing entry spun into the gravel at the Variante Villeneuve midway through the first lap.

Mari Boya, Campos Racing

Mari Boya, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Following a short investigation, the stewards handed Tommy Smith a 10-second penalty for his part in the incident.

When the racing resumed, championship contender Leonardo Fornaroli got involved in a heated battle with AIX driver Nikita Bedrin over 13th, with the both drivers pushing the limits and sampling the plentiful gravel recently installed around the Imola layout.

No sooner had the racing resumed than it was halted once more, as Charlie Wurz assisted Callum Voisin into the barriers at Tosa, something that earned the Austrian a 10-second penalty.

And a third safety car intervention followed soon after, as Sami Meguetounif stuck the rear of one of the Prema car on the run to Tamburello and found himself stuck in the gravel.

Racing threatened to break out following a lap 11 restart but this was thwarted when Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, who had started from the pitlane after failing to launch for the warm-up lap, pulled off the track at Rivazza.

Now on lap 15, Leon made his restart much earlier than before, catching out fourth-placed Sztuka who dropped three seconds off the lead trio and soon fell behind Dino Beganovic.

Championship leader Browning had been set to finish sixth before he collided with Sztuka at Tosa.

On the last lap, the virtual safety car was deployed to cover the incident, with the pack freed to race the closing corners.

As the VSC was withdrawn, Goethe caught Leon napping and stole the lead with only two corners to go.

F3 Imola sprint race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 18

34'19.754

       10   1
2
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 18

+2.157

34'21.911

 2.157     9    
3
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 18

+5.340

34'25.094

 3.183     8    
4
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 18

+8.266

34'28.020

 2.926     7    
5
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 18

+8.811

34'28.565

 0.545     6    
6
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 18

+9.404

34'29.158

 0.593     5    
7
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 18

+9.795

34'29.549

 0.391     4    
8
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 18

+10.268

34'30.022

 0.473     3    
9
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 18

+10.829

34'30.583

 0.561     2    
10
S. Ramos Trident
 6 18

+11.186

34'30.940

 0.357     1    
11
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 18

+11.675

34'31.429

 0.489          
12
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 18

+12.352

34'32.106

 0.677          
13
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 18

+12.950

34'32.704

 0.598          
14
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 18

+13.979

34'33.733

 1.029          
15 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 18

+14.458

34'34.212

 0.479          
16
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 18

+15.500

34'35.254

 1.042          
17
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 18

+18.617

34'38.371

 3.117          
18
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 18

+18.863

34'38.617

 0.246          
19
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 18

+19.224

34'38.978

 0.361          
20
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 18

+19.541

34'39.295

 0.317          
21
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 18

+20.039

34'39.793

 0.498          
22
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 18

+20.680

34'40.434

 0.641          
23
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 18

+25.023

34'44.777

 4.343          
24
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 18

+30.860

34'50.614

 5.837          
25 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 18

+33.815

34'53.569

 2.955          
dnf
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 16

+2 Laps

30'55.825

 2 Laps       Accident  
dnf
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 12

+6 Laps

25'05.820

 4 Laps       Retirement  
dnf
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 7

+11 Laps

14'17.094

 5 Laps       Retirement  
dnf
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 4

+14 Laps

8'09.241

 3 Laps       Retirement  
dnf
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 0

-

         Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Two F3 drivers hit with race bans for competing in other championships
Next article What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last lap overtake amid stewards' investigation

FIA F2
Imola
F2 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with last lap overtake amid stewards' investigation
What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

FIA F3
Imola
What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Imola GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Live: F1 Imola GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: Verstappen beats Piastri to pole

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe