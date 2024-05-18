F3 Imola: Goethe reinstated as sprint race winner after penalty rescinded
Oliver Goethe has been reinstated as winner of the Formula 3 sprint race at Imola after his post-race penalty was rescinded, meaning he keeps the victory after a last-lap overtake on Noel Leon.
Goethe had been given a five-second penalty for not staying above the minimum time during the safety car period, but upon review the stewards revoked the penalty as it didn’t reflect changes to the 2024 sporting regulations made at the start of the season.
The German has been handed back his win, having passed Leon on the final lap at a virtual safety car restart.
Leon had negotiated the various interruptions in a stop-start race, but with Goethe’s penalty overturned, it was double disaster for the Mexican as he was given a post-race five-second penalty for weaving behind the safety car.
That, plus Tim Tramnitz’s own penalty being rescinded for the same reason as Goethe’s, means the MP Motorsport driver moves up to second and Loen drops to third.
Championship leader Luke Browning had been on to finish sixth and open up a gap at the top having entered the race level on points with Leonardo Fornaroli.
But a late incident left him in the gravel at Tosa, continuing his run of failing to score in a sprint race this season.
In a typically frenetic start, polesitter Kaper Sztuka was quickly thrust down the order and out of the podium places with Leon, Tramnitz and sixth-placed starter Goethe all making ground.
But the action was quickly halted by a safety car intervention as Mari Boya’s Campos Racing entry spun into the gravel at the Variante Villeneuve midway through the first lap.
Mari Boya, Campos Racing
Following a short investigation, the stewards handed Tommy Smith a 10-second penalty for his part in the incident.
When the racing resumed, championship contender Leonardo Fornaroli got involved in a heated battle with AIX driver Nikita Bedrin over 13th, with the both drivers pushing the limits and sampling the plentiful gravel recently installed around the Imola layout.
No sooner had the racing resumed than it was halted once more, as Charlie Wurz assisted Callum Voisin into the barriers at Tosa, something that earned the Austrian a 10-second penalty.
And a third safety car intervention followed soon after, as Sami Meguetounif stuck the rear of one of the Prema car on the run to Tamburello and found himself stuck in the gravel.
Racing threatened to break out following a lap 11 restart but this was thwarted when Tasanapol Inthraphuvasak, who had started from the pitlane after failing to launch for the warm-up lap, pulled off the track at Rivazza.
Now on lap 15, Leon made his restart much earlier than before, catching out fourth-placed Sztuka who dropped three seconds off the lead trio and soon fell behind Dino Beganovic.
Championship leader Browning had been set to finish sixth before he collided with Sztuka at Tosa.
On the last lap, the virtual safety car was deployed to cover the incident, with the pack freed to race the closing corners.
As the VSC was withdrawn, Goethe caught Leon napping and stole the lead with only two corners to go.
F3 Imola sprint race results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|18
|
34'19.754
|10
|1
|2
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|18
|
+2.157
34'21.911
|2.157
|9
|3
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|18
|
+5.340
34'25.094
|3.183
|8
|4
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|18
|
+8.266
34'28.020
|2.926
|7
|5
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|18
|
+8.811
34'28.565
|0.545
|6
|6
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|18
|
+9.404
34'29.158
|0.593
|5
|7
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|18
|
+9.795
34'29.549
|0.391
|4
|8
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|18
|
+10.268
34'30.022
|0.473
|3
|9
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|18
|
+10.829
34'30.583
|0.561
|2
|10
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|18
|
+11.186
34'30.940
|0.357
|1
|11
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|18
|
+11.675
34'31.429
|0.489
|12
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|18
|
+12.352
34'32.106
|0.677
|13
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|18
|
+12.950
34'32.704
|0.598
|14
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|18
|
+13.979
34'33.733
|1.029
|15
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|18
|
+14.458
34'34.212
|0.479
|16
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|18
|
+15.500
34'35.254
|1.042
|17
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|18
|
+18.617
34'38.371
|3.117
|18
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|18
|
+18.863
34'38.617
|0.246
|19
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|18
|
+19.224
34'38.978
|0.361
|20
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|18
|
+19.541
34'39.295
|0.317
|21
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|18
|
+20.039
34'39.793
|0.498
|22
|
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|18
|
+20.680
34'40.434
|0.641
|23
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|18
|
+25.023
34'44.777
|4.343
|24
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|18
|
+30.860
34'50.614
|5.837
|25
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|18
|
+33.815
34'53.569
|2.955
|dnf
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|16
|
+2 Laps
30'55.825
|2 Laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|12
|
+6 Laps
25'05.820
|4 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|7
|
+11 Laps
14'17.094
|5 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|4
|
+14 Laps
8'09.241
|3 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|0
|
-
|Retirement
|View full results
