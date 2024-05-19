All Series
FIA F3 Imola
Race report

F3 Imola: Meguetounif charges to maiden win, Fornaroli takes outright points lead

Sami Meguetounif scored the first victory of his Formula 3 career with a composed drive in the Imola feature race, as Leonardo Fornaroli took the outright championship lead.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Sami Meguetounif, Trident

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The Frenchman had started the F3 feature race third, behind his Trident team-mates Leonardo Fornaroli and polesitter Santiago Ramos.

After initially dropping out of the podium positions when sprint race winner Oliver Goethe made his way from seventh to first in a handful of laps, Meguetounif maintained his composure and slowly chipped away at those in front.

His progress was helped by a Fornaroli error that saw the Italian drop to fifth, but the real rewards came through patience, with the race-winning move made on lap 18 of 22 as he swept past Goethe on the run to Tamburello.

The result means that continues the trend of there being no repeat winners this season, with Luke Browning, Arvid Lindblad, Martinius Stenshorne, Dino Beganovic and Goethe the previous five drivers to stand on the top step of the podium.

Compared to the sprint race which saw four safety car interventions and a virtual safety car period, the feature race was a far calmer affair, with only a brief yellow flag shown as Tommy Smith spun into the gravel early on.

Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing

Oliver Goethe, Campos Racing

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Goethe made the best start of anyone, immediately gaining three positions from his seventh-place grid slot while Gabriele Mini bogged down and lost six spots, finding himself in 12th.

While Goethe would ultimately finish second after holding off Fornaroli in the closing stages, Mini recovered to eventually come home in sixth.

Polesitter Ramos enjoyed a strong opening phase of the race but his pace tailed off at the halfway point and he eventually took the flag in eighth for his third points finish of the campaign.

The drivers’ standings had a three-way tie at the top heading into the feature race with Browning ahead by virtue of his race win and two fourth places. But the Briton now finds himself in second, with winless Fornaroli now holding a three-point advantage after claiming his third podium for the year.

Beganovic was the third driver and remains third in the standings, although now seven points off Fornaroli after finishing fifth. He is level on points with Mini, who is one of only two drivers to have scored in every race – the other being Goethe.

F3 Imola - Feature race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 22

-

            
2
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 22

+2.700

2.7

 2.700          
3
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 22

+3.300

3.3

 0.600          
4
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 22

+3.600

3.6

 0.300          
5
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 22

+5.700

5.7

 2.100          
6
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 22

+6.900

6.9

 1.200          
7
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 22

+11.500

11.5

 4.600          
8
S. Ramos Trident
 6 22

+12.700

12.7

 1.200          
9
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 22

+13.000

13.0

 0.300          
10 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 22

+14.700

14.7

 1.700          
11
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 22

+18.600

18.6

 3.900          
12 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 22

+21.600

21.6

 3.000          
13
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 22

+22.600

22.6

 1.000          
14
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 22

+23.500

23.5

 0.900          
15
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 22

+23.500

23.5

 0.000          
16
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 22

+24.200

24.2

 0.700          
17
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 22

+25.700

25.7

 1.500          
18
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 22

+29.500

29.5

 3.800          
19
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 22

+30.000

30.0

 0.500          
20
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 22

+31.500

31.5

 1.500          
21
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 22

+32.200

32.2

 0.700          
22
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 22

+35.000

35.0

 2.800          
23
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 22

+37.500

37.5

 2.500          
24
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 22

+40.300

40.3

 2.800          
25
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 22

+40.500

40.5

 0.200          
26
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 22

+42.300

42.3

 1.800          
27
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 22

+51.400

51.4

 9.100          
28
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 22

+59.100

59.1

 7.700          
29
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 22

+1'16.600

1'16.6

 17.500          
30
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 21

1 lap

            
View full results  

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
